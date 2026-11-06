Sudesh Bhosle shares throwback video of singing ‘Jumma Chumma’ with Amitabh Bachchan in live show

Mumbai, Nov 6 (IANS) Stalwart playback singer Sudesh Bhosle took a trip down memory lane.

He shared a throwback video of himself singing the iconic song ‘Jumma Chumma’ with Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, describing the moment as “truly unforgettable”.

The video shows Sudesh performing the popular track with Amitabh on stage. The audience can be seen cheering as the singer known for his distinctive Amitabh-inspired voice gets to sing the blockbuster number alongside the original star.

The video also carries the text, “When Sudesh Bhosale's Voice Meets Amitabh Bachchan, it's a treat for Bollywood fans!”.

Sharing the clip on his social media account, Sudesh wrote, “Singing the original blockbuster song ‘Jumma Chumma’ with the legendary Shehenshah of Bollywood, Shri Amitabh Bachchan Ji, and a spectacular audience .Truly unforgettable.”

Amitabh Bachchan was seen enjoying a special musical moment on stage as he joined singer Sudesh Bhosle. The veteran actor was seen singing along and enjoying the track while also interacting with the live audience.

Sudesh Bhosle was seen singing the song with complete energy, while a group of dancers were seen performing on the evergreen number.

The song ‘Jumma Chumma De De’ featured Amitabh Bachchan and Kimi Katkar in the 1991 film ‘Hum’, directed by Mukul S. Anand.

Earlier, the veteran singer had shared an anecdote around the shooting of the song. Taking to his social media account, he had written. "‘Jumma Chumma De De’ will always remain one of the most special songs of my musical journey. My heartfelt gratitude to the legendary duo Shri Laxmikant Ji and Shri Pyarelal Ji for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to sing this timeless classic. Some songs never age, and some memories last forever. Love and gratitude."

The track went on to become one of Amitabh’s most popular songs and remains closely associated with his on-screen persona. Sudesh, meanwhile, has been closely associated with Amitabh’s voice and songs throughout his career.

–IANS

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