Sudesh Bhosle reveals Asha Bhosle’s unfulfilled wish of a musical show on her 93rd birthday in September

Mumbai, May 5 (IANS) Veteran singer Sudesh Bhosle revealed legendary singer late Asha Bhosle’s wish of doing a big show on her 93rd birthday on the 8th of September, something he said will never happen now.

The singer who appeared on the singing reality show, Indian Idol, revealed how the legendary singer had expressed her desire.

The singer-poet revealed, “I went to her house a month and a half ago. As soon as she saw me, she said, ‘Sudesh, remember the date 8th of September, we have to do a show on my birthday.” Sudesh further getting emotional, said in a numb voice, “Which will not happen now.”

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Continuing further, he added, “In between, something happened that I was not there for a couple of years. Then one day I got a call from Asha ji. ‘Sudesh, you are not there, right? I don't sing duets. I sing solos and both of us were crying.’”

He added, I would like to say to our participants, Even if you don't have a Guru, just listen to Lata ji and Asha ji's songs hundred times. Arun Padwal ji had said, first become Kansen, then become Tansen.”

Further getting emotional, Sudesh said, My heart is still not ready to accept that she is no more,” and further also dedicated the song ‘Zindagi Ek Safar Hai Suhana’ to Asha Bhosle.

Reflecting towards the veteran’s contribution towards the music industry and cinema, Manoj Muntashir who was also a part of the special episode dedicated to the legendary singer, added, “A person cannot listen to as many songs in his life as Asha ji has sung alone.”

For the uninitiated, Asha Bhosle left behind a legacy of 83 years and passed away at the age of 92 on April 12 following chest infection and severe exhaustion.

–IANS

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