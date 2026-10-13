Sudesh Bhosale shares cherished memories of Kishore Kumar, says ‘Legends never truly leave us’

Mumbai, Oct 13 (IANS) Playback singer Sudesh Bhosale remembered legendary singer Kishore Kumar on his death anniversary.

He shared a heartfelt tribute to the iconic artiste and recalled the precious memories he continues to cherish. Taking to Instagram, Sudesh spoke about Kishore Kumar’s timeless appeal, describing how his voice and music have become an inseparable part of people’s lives. He said the legendary singer’s influence would continue to live on through his songs and the memories he left behind.

“Some voices don’t just sing songs… they become a part of our soul. Kishore Kumar Da — a voice that can never fade, a legend who will live forever in our hearts,” he wrote.

Recalling his association with Kishore Kumar, Sudesh said that every frame, memory and moment spent with the legendary singer remained a treasured part of his life. “Every frame, every memory, and every moment with Kishore Da is a treasure I will cherish for a lifetime. Missing you always, Kishore Da,” he added.

Calling Kishore Kumar’s musical legacy timeless, Sudesh said his voice would continue to inspire generations. “Your magic is timeless, your voice is immortal, and your legacy will continue to inspire generations. Legends never truly leave us… they live on through their music.”

Sudesh Bhosale also shared throwback photographs with Kishore Kumar, offering a glimpse into the cherished moments he spent with the legendary singer.

Kishore Kumar remains one of Indian cinema’s most celebrated singers. He is remembered for his distinctive voice, remarkable versatility, and an extensive collection of songs that continue to resonate with music lovers across generations.

Sudesh Bhosle and Kishore Kumar’s musical association includes the song ‘Maal Ko Dekhe’ from the 1989 film “Maalamaal,” which also featured Amit Kumar. Sudesh Bhosle is known for his admiration for Kishore Kumar and his exceptional ability to mimic the legendary singer’s distinctive voice. He often performs Kishore Kumar’s popular songs at live shows, keeping the iconic singer’s musical legacy alive for audiences.

For the unversed, Kishore Kumar passed away on October 13, 1987.

--IANS

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