Sudesh Bhosale recalls painting Hema Malini's film posters with his father in 1970s

Mumbai, July 11 (IANS) Veteran stalwart singer Sudesh Bhosale took a trip down memory lane during the celebrations marking Hema Malini's 60 glorious years in Indian cinema.

The singer recalled how he painted the legendary actress' film posters alongside his father before eventually sharing the stage with her, a few years later.

Speaking at the event with the media present, Bhosale revealed that long before becoming a playback singer and mimicry artist, he assisted his father in hand-painting large film hoardings, especially of the actress across Mumbai.

"People may not know that before I began performing on stage, I used to paint film posters with my father from 1974 to 1982," he said.

Recalling those early years, he shared that his father worked on posters for several films starring Hema Malini, including 'Lal Patthar', 'Sharafat' and 'Bhai Ho To Aisa'.

"My first poster was in 1974 when I was just 14 years old. It was for 'Prem Nagar'. I personally painted all those banners," Bhosale recalled.

The singer described it as a full-circle moment that years later he not only met Hema Malini but also travelled with her on an overseas tour.

"It is a coincidence that my first foreign tour, to the Fiji Islands in 1984, was with Hemaji," he said.

Expressing his excitement about the celebration, Bhosale added that he was delighted to share the stage with senior artistes and celebrate the life and legacy of one of Indian cinema's greatest female icons.

Talking about Hema Malini, fondly known as Bollywood's 'Dream Girl', made her Hindi film debut opposite Raj Kapoor in 'Sapno Ka Saudagar' in 1968.

Over the next six decades, she delivered many memorable performances in films such as 'Seeta Aur Geeta', 'Sholay', 'Dream Girl', 'Satte Pe Satta', 'Kranti', 'Trishul' and 'Baghban'. Apart from acting, she is also an acclaimed Bharatanatyam exponent, filmmaker, author and Member of Parliament from Mathura.

–IANS

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