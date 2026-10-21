Sudesh Berry stands by Daler Mehndi, says ‘this should not happen’

Mumbai, Oct 21 (IANS) Actor Sudesh Berry has expressed solidarity with singer Daler Mehndi amid the controversy surrounding his performance in Uttarakhand, saying that every artist deserves respect and should not be humiliated on a public platform.

He shared a video on Instagram and called the situation “very strange”. Sudesh also said he has known Daler for over 30 years and believes the singer could not have acted in the manner being alleged.

He added: “And if a person does not react, if we are humans, if we are a family, then if we do not react, then there is no meaning. Daler ji we live in such an environment where food is adulterated, water and air are so polluted, then a person's health is a little up and down. We are all humans.”

“We should respect the actors, like the military should be respected; scientists should be respected. There are some people who should be respected because of whom our society gets inspiration. Daler ji gave music all his life.”

“And the person who has music in every breath, and you are accusing that person that he has given you money and you are doing this. This is so sad. Daler ji , as far as I know, for more than 30 years, Daler ji Mehndi cannot do such a thing. He cannot do it. Daler ji, this is very sad. This should not happen. And we should all take a stand together against this…”

Taking to the caption section, he wrote in Hindi: “Main Daler Mehndi ji ka poore dil se samarthan karta hoon. Mera dridh vishwas hai ki har kalakaar aur har insaan ke sammaan ka khayaal rakha jaana chahiye. Kisi ki prastuti ya kaam ko lekar shikayat ho sakti hai, naaraazgi bhi ho sakti hai, lekin saarvajanik manch par kisi ko apmaanit karna uchit nahi hai. Aisi baaton ko niji taur par, sammaan aur samvedansheelta ke saath bhi rakha ja sakta hai.”

(I wholeheartedly stand in support of Daler Mehndi ji. I firmly believe that every artist and every individual deserves to be treated with respect. There can be complaints or disagreements regarding someone's performance or work, and there may be resentment as well, but it is not right to humiliate someone on a public platform. Such matters can also be addressed privately, with respect and sensitivity.)

He added: “Daler ji ne pichhle tees-paintees varshon se apne sangeet aur prastutiyon ke zariye hum sabko khushiyaan di hain. Ek kalakaar apni pehchaan aur sammaan banaane mein poori zindagi laga deta hai, isliye uske yogdaan aur bhaavnaon ki kadar honi chahiye. Daler ji ko main hamesha ek nekdil aur pyaar baantne wale insaan ke roop mein jaanta hoon. Is kathin samay mein unke saath jo hua, uska mujhe bahut afsos hai.”

(For the past thirty to thirty-five years, Daler ji has brought happiness to all of us through his music and performances. An artist spends an entire lifetime building their identity and earning respect, which is why their contributions and feelings should be valued. I have always known Daler ji as a kind-hearted person who spreads love and happiness. I deeply regret what happened to him during this difficult time.)

Sudesh concluded by saying: “Main Daler Mehndi ji ke saath apni poori ekjutata vyakt karta hoon aur sabhi se appeal karta hoon ki kisi bhi maamle ko jaldbaazi, aaropon ya dhaarnaon ke aadhaar par nahi, balki samajhdaari, nishpakshata aur insaaniyat ke saath dekha jaana chahiye.”

(I express my complete solidarity with Daler Mehndi ji and appeal to everyone not to judge any matter in haste or on the basis of allegations and assumptions, but to approach it with understanding, fairness and humanity.)

--IANS

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