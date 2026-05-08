Sudesh Berry revisits his ‘CID’ days as officer Vidhan

Mumbai, May 8 (IANS) Actor Sudesh Berry took a trip down memory lane and reminisced about his character Officer Vidhan from the iconic police procedural television series “CID”.

Sudesh shared a picture of himself on the photo-sharing application Instagram from the show. In the image, the actor is seen sporting a moustache and wearing sunglasses.

For the caption, the actor, who played the character from 2003 to 2004, simply wrote: “CID Officer Vidhan.”

CID first premiered in January 1998. It was created by B. P. Singh. It features Shivaji Satam as ACP Pradyuman, Aditya Srivastava as Sr. Inspector Abhijeet, Dayanand Shetty as Sr. Inspector Daya, Dinesh Phadnis as Inspector Fredricks, and Narendra Gupta as Dr. Salunkhe.

The series is one of the longest-running television series in India. The second season also started streaming simultaneously on Netflix in 2025.

Talking about Sudesh, he has been in the industry since 1988. The actor has showcased his prowess in a wide range of roles across films and TV shows in his journey in showbiz.

The 65-year-old actor began his acting career in Hindi cinema in 1988 with the film Khatron Ke Khiladi, starring Dharmendra, Sanjay Dutt, Chunky Panday, Madhuri Dixit, and Neelam.

In the same year, he made his small-screen debut in the epic series Mahabharat, where he portrayed Maharaj Vichitraviya.

It was in 1990, when he was recognised for his efforts in the film Ghayal, starring Sunny Deol.

He was then seen in a slew of films, including Vansh, Veergati, Border, Refugee, LOC: Kargil, Tango Charlie, 99 and Sanam Teri Kasam.

The actor was last seen in a special role in the recently released “Border 2”, a sequel to his 1997 film Border. Border 2 is set in India–Pakistan war of 1971. It also stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty.

--IANS

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