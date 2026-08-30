Substantial bilateral documents signed for further cooperation with India: Uzbek President

Tashkent, Aug 30 (IANS) A substantial package of bilateral documents for further development in several sectors were signed in the presence of Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and visiting Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Sunday.

"A substantial package of bilateral documents has been signed in the presence of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The agreements envisage the further development of cooperation in trade, economic, investment, cultural, humanitarian, and other spheres,” the Press Service of the Uzbek President stated on X.

The state visit continued with level talks being held at the Kuksaroy Residence, the official workplace and state residence of the Uzbek President in Tashkent.

"President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed expanding trade, investment, industrial, interregional, and cultural cooperation, agreeing to take Uzbekistan-India relations to a new level," the Press Service said.

Earlier, President Mirziyoyev awarded PM Modi the Order of 'Oliy Darajali Dustlik', Uzbekistan’s highest state honour.

"The award recognises his invaluable contribution to strengthening the centuries-old bonds of friendship between the peoples of Uzbekistan and India," said the President’s Press Service.

President Mirziyoyev said the people of Uzbekistan and India share "deep historical ties", adding that it was "heartening to see these relations continuing to flourish today" and emphasising that the two nations, as strategic partners, have "immense potential" to further expand their cooperation.

Addressing a joint press meeting with PM Modi in Tashkent, President Mirziyoyev expressed gratitude to PM Modi for his state visit and said the discussions between the two sides had resulted in significant decisions and provided a fresh direction to bilateral relations.

"The direct and substantive discussions we held today bear witness to the deep friendship between us and our status as strategic partners with immense mutual potential, a partnership that holds great influence on the global stage," he said.

The Uzbek President said that the two sides discussed a wide range of possibilities and held detailed deliberations across different sectors, while also working towards formulating a roadmap that would guide bilateral cooperation in the future.

"We are delighted by the progress India has made in digital innovation, artificial intelligence, and startups, positioning itself as a global leader in sustainable development. We intend to align our broad-based cooperation with these advancements. We have closely reviewed our progress to date and set new objectives. I reiterate our commitment to adopting a roadmap covering all these areas," he said.

--IANS

ksk/vd