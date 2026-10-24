Subhash Ghai shares a 22 year-old throwback video featuring legends Dilip Kumar, Yash Chopra

Mumbai, Oct 24 (IANS) Ace filmmaker Subhash Ghai looked back at a memorable chapter in his journey as Mukta Arts marked its 48th anniversary on Saturday.

He shared a throwback video of the production house’s silver jubilee celebrations, which featured veteran actor Dilip Kumar, filmmaker Yash Chopra and his mentor N. N. Sippy.

The video captures Dilip Kumar and other dignitaries blessing Subhash Ghai during the celebrations. It also features Maharashtra’s then chief minister Sushilkumar Shinde and Ghai’s wife, Mukta Ghai, as they marked the milestone.

Sharing the video, the filmmaker thanked Paresh Sippy, the son of his first producer, N. N. Sippy, and recalled how the filmmaker taught him production skills in 1975 during his first directorial film, ‘Kalicharan’.

“Thank u dear Parvesh sippy. Sweet son of my first producer sh N N SIPPY of my first directorial film KALICHARAN who taught me the production skills in 1975.

We formed MUKTA FILMS PRODUCTIONS IN 1978 with KARZ followed by HERO KARMA MERI JUNG RAM LAKHAN SAUDAGAR KHALNAYAK PARDES TAAL YAADEIN YUVRAJ N BLACK N WHITE AITRAZ IQBAL N SO MANY (sic)”

He added, “This video shows mukta arts Ltd celebrating silver jubilee year getting blessings from my founder N N sippy n my mentor DILIP KUMAR N our most respected director sh YASH CHOPRA N hon CHIEF MINISTER SUSHILKUMAR SHINDE N my wife Mukta ghai. N today we continue the excellence of Mukta content creation n business celebrating 48th year of Mukta arts ltd with whistlingwoods international n mukta A2 Cinemas n launching Sgm animation studios n other formats with various content creations with new age talent. Thank u all for your love n support to Mukta arts ltd. (sic)”

As Mukta Arts celebrates the milestone, Subhash Ghai has also announced ‘Manya’, a heartwarming drama directed by Sameer Joshi and produced by Puneet Aggarwal and Rahul Puri.

The film marks a reunion between Subhash Ghai and actor Shreyas Talpade nearly two decades after their collaboration on ‘Iqbal’.

Talking about Mukta Arts, it was established in 1978 and has been associated with films such as ‘Karz’, ‘Hero’, ‘Karma’, ‘Meri Jung’, ‘Ram Lakhan’, ‘Saudagar’, ‘Khalnayak’, ‘Pardes’, ‘Taal’ and ‘Yaadein’, among others.

–IANS

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