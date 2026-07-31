Shaan on ‘Dildara’: Wanted it to feel intimate, warm and effortless

Mumbai, July 31 (IANS) Singer Shaan has returned with a track titled Dildara alongside Deedar Kaur, and said that he wanted the number to feel intimate, warm, and effortless, like two people getting lost in each other's presence.

Sharing his thoughts on the song, Shaan said, "Dildara is a song about the kind of love that quietly becomes a part of your every thought.”

The singer, who has crooned popular tracks such as “Tanha Dil", "Chand Sifarish", and "Hey Shona" to name a few added: “I wanted it to feel intimate, warm, and effortless, like two people getting lost in each other's presence. I hope everyone who has ever been in love finds a little piece of their own story in this song."

“Dildara” is a vibrant travel romance set against the breathtaking beaches, scenic mountain roads, and stunning landscapes of Thailand.

Singer Deedar Kaur added that Dildara has a beautiful energy to it.

“It is playful, emotional, and full of warmth, which made it such a joy to sing. Collaborating with Shaan for the first time has been incredibly special, and I hope listeners smile, sing along, and find a little bit of their own love story in this song,” said Deedar.

Composed by Uddipan Sharma with lyrics by Shloke Lal, Dildara blends playful romance, heartfelt emotions, and an infectious melody into a song that celebrates love, adventure, and unforgettable memories.

Dildara is now available across all major audio streaming platforms and on the Times Music YouTube channel.

Shaan is known as the "Golden Voice of India".

His most popular songs include "Musu Musu Haasi Deu," "Woh Ladki Hai Kahan," "Koi Kahe Kehta Rahe," "Ghanan Ghanan," "Mere Samnewali Khidki Mein," "O Humdum Suniyo Re," "Kuch To Hua Hai," "O Jaana," "Main Aisa Kyun Hoon," "Dus Bahane," "Main Hoon Don," "Chaand Sifarish," "Rock And Roll Soniye," "Where's The Party Tonight," "Let's Rock Soniye," "You're My Love," "Deewangi Deewangi," "Jab Se Tere Naina," and "Behti Hawa Sa Tha Woh."