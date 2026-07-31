Baloch activists condemn Pakistan's crackdown in PoK, call for global action

Quetta, July 31 (IANS) Several Baloch human rights organisations and activists have strongly condemned the brutality of Pakistani forces in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), where dozens of civilians have reportedly been killed and injured amid escalating unrest in the occupied territory.

Human rights body Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) said that the use of force against the people's movement in PoK, including direct firing, arrests of political activists, and targeting of civilians, exposes Pakistan’s “oppressive system”.

“We consider these actions to be part of a broader state policy under which attempts are made to suppress people's voices and political resistance through force. Responding to public demands with bullets, arrests, and coercion instead of political processes reflects the fact that the State of Pakistan prioritises the use of force over tolerating dissent,” the BYC stated.

Expressing grave concern, the rights body said that instead of listening to the demands of the people and seeking a political solution, the Pakistani authorities have chosen the path of force, seeking to suppress the people's movement through direct firing, violence, arrests, and sieges in the region.

The BYC called on international human rights organisations, relevant United Nations bodies, and the global community to take serious notice of the use of force against civilians in PoK, extrajudicial measures, illegal arrests, restrictions on civil liberties, and violations of the fundamental right to protest.

Shalee Baloch, the central organiser of the Baloch Women Forum (BWF), sharply criticised state aggression and the firing on the protestors in PoK by Pakistani forces.

Taking to X, Shalee said, “History bears witness that whenever oppressed and deprived people have risen for their rights, they have also developed the capacity to confront all forms of oppression and aggression. It is not possible to suppress a people's struggle through force, and ultimately, it is this very struggle that advances toward achieving its objectives.”

Condemning the brutal crackdown of Pakistani forces, the Baloch Voice for Justice (BVJ) said that the indiscriminate use of state power against peaceful protesters is the “worst example of oppression, brutality, and inhuman behaviour.”

The shocking crackdown by Pakistani security forces on protesters in PoK over the past three days has resulted in the deaths of over 40 people till now and injured dozens. Analysts reckon that the number of locals who have lost their lives since the protests began could have crossed 125 or more.

--IANS

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