Isha Koppikar shares heartwarming glimpse of daughter Rianna's midnight birthday surprise

Mumbai, July 31 (IANS) Actress Isha Koppikar gave fans a peek into the special moments from her daughter Rianna's birthday celebrations.

She shared glimpses of a sweet midnight surprise and a heartfelt birthday message on her social media account.

Isha posted a video capturing the intimate celebration as the family marked Rianna's special day at the stroke of midnight.

In the clip, Rianna, who appeared to be writing something in her room late at night, was left surprised when her friends barged in at 12 a.m. to wish her a happy birthday. They welcomed the birthday girl with bouquets and warm hugs.

Alongside the video, Isha penned a heartfelt note for her daughter.

"Dear Rianna, Never stop being curious, never stop being kind, and never stop believing in the magic within you. May every year bring you new adventures, wonderful friendships, and countless reasons to smile. Happy Birthday to our little sunshine! #HappyBirthday, #Rianna, #KidsBirthday, #DreamBig, and #specialmoments.”

Earlier on her birthday on July 21, the doting mother had penned an emotional birthday note for Rianna as she turned 12.

She credited the youngster for making her "world complete."

Sharing the video on her social media account, Isha captioned it as, "The best thing I've ever become is your mother. Happy 12th birthday to the girl who made my world complete. You'll always be my little one. #happybirthdaymylove #momanddaughter #birthdaylove #growinguptoofast #forevermybaby"

For the uninitiated, Isha married hotelier Timmy Narang in November 2009 after dating for a few years. The couple welcomed their only child, daughter Rianna, in 2014.

After nearly 14 years of marriage, Isha and Timmy parted ways in 2023.

–IANS

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