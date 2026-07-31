Vikrant Massey pens note for Ajinkya Rahane: You’ve been the only true heir to Rahul Dravid

Mumbai, July 31 (IANS) Bollywood actor Vikrant Massey has penned a note for senior Indian batter Ajinkya Rahane and said that he’s been the only true heir to star cricketer Rahul Dravid, and that alone is enough for the world to be indebted to him.

A day after Rahane announced his retirement from international cricket, Vikrant took to Instagram to bid adieu to the cricketer and said that “Indian cricket is richer because you wore its colours”.

“Some players leave behind records. Others leave behind a standard. You played for the team before yourself, met triumph with humility and setbacks with quiet dignity, and reminded us that character can be as inspiring as talent,” Vikrant wrote in the caption.

He added: “You’ve been the only true heir to Rahul Dravid, and that alone is enough for the world to be indebted to you In an age where visibility is often mistaken for value, you proved that true talent needs no PR campaign.”

“Your selfless service, grit and passion for the game will be remembered for generations to come. Indian cricket is richer because you wore its colours. Thank you, Jinks @ajinkyarahane.”

Rahane announced his retirement from international cricket, drawing a curtain on a career that saw him feature in 85 Tests, 90 ODIs and 20 T20Is for India while also turning out in 212 IPL games for six teams.

Rahane, who famously led the side to a spectacular Border Gavaskar Trophy series win in Australia in 2020-21, last played for India in the 2023 away Test series against the West Indies.

He announced his retirement by sharing a video on social media with a caption, "Cap 278 signing off. Thank you for all the love and support over the years. Forever grateful."

Rahane made his India debut in 2011 during the tour of England and has 2962 ODI runs as well. He made his Test debut in 2013 and went on to score 5077 runs in 144 innings, including 12 centuries and 26 fifties.

--IANS

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