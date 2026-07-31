Delighted to begin new DPL season, tournament has grown tremendously: DDCA President Jaitley

New Delhi, July 31 (IANS) Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) President Rohan Jaitley said the Delhi Premier League (DPL) has grown tremendously over the years, adding that cricket fans in the capital can look forward to another highly competitive and exciting edition starting Friday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

The third season of the tournament will kick off with Central Delhi Kings taking on Purani Dilli 6 in the men's competition on Friday evening. It will be preceded by a star-studded opening ceremony featuring live performances by singers Sunanda Sharma and Sukhbir Singh.

"We are delighted to begin another season of the Delhi Premier League. The tournament has grown tremendously over the last editions, and the support from players, franchises and fans has been incredible.

“We are confident this season will be even more exciting, with high-quality cricket, close contests and a wonderful atmosphere at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. We look forward to seeing fans come out in large numbers and enjoy the tournament,” Jaitley said in a statement on Friday.

Ahead of the opening clash, Central Delhi Kings skipper Yash Dhull, who captained India to 2022 U19 World Cup title, said his team has undergone thorough preparations and are eager to hit the ground running. "The team has trained really well over the last few weeks, and everyone is excited for the new season.

“We have a balanced squad with a good mix of experienced and young players. Our focus is on playing fearless cricket, staying consistent and giving our best in every match," he said.

Echoing similar sentiments, Purani Dilli 6 captain Anuj Rawat stated that his side is geared up to play optimistic cricket. "The excitement around the Delhi Premier League is growing every year, and we are looking forward to getting our campaign underway. We have prepared well and built a strong squad. Our aim is to play positive cricket, entertain the fans and compete hard in every game,” he said.

The men's competition will run until August 30, with August 31 kept as a reserve day for the final. The women's tournament is scheduled to begin on August 20 and will conclude on September 2, with September 3 designated as the reserve day for the summit clash.

All matches of both tournaments will be hosted at the Arun Jaitley Stadium and will be broadcasted live on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, with live streaming available on JioHotstar and FanCode.

--IANS

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