Attacked with stones, shoes, flower pots: Families of injured Delhi cops on Jantar Mantar protest violence

New Delhi, July 31 (IANS) Family members of Delhi Police personnel injured during the Jantar Mantar protest have alleged that several officers were attacked during clashes at the demonstration, claiming that the situation turned violent after protesters allegedly breached security arrangements and damaged public property.

The relatives of injured police personnel addressed a press conference in Delhi, sharing accounts of the injuries suffered by officers deployed at the protest site.

The wife of an injured Delhi Police Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) said her husband had served in the force for 33 years.

“My husband has been serving in the Delhi Police for 33 years. He joined as a constable and is currently posted as an ASI,” she said.

Recalling the events of July 20, she said, “He left for duty at Jantar Mantar as usual. Around 11:00 a.m., he told me there was a huge crowd and that the protesters were marching towards Parliament. I asked him to take care of himself.”

She said she later learned that her husband had been admitted to LNJP Hospital. “He told me the crowd had turned aggressive and that some mischievous elements had joined the protest,” she added.

According to her, police personnel were attacked during the unrest. “They attacked police personnel with flower pots, stones, slippers, and shoes. He also said they broke the barricades put up for Parliament’s security,” she alleged.

The daughter of another injured Delhi Police officer also shared her account, saying her father, an Inspector/Sub-Inspector rank officer, was deployed near the main protest site.

“My father is an SI in Delhi Police. He was deployed at the main protest site and stationed on the frontline near the barricades amid a large crowd,” she said.

She claimed her father had expressed concerns about the nature of the protest. “He would often tell us that the protest no longer seemed like a student protest and that anti-social elements had joined it,” she said.

Recalling the incident, she added, “On July 25, my father was dragged by a violent mob and was nearly lynched near the Jantar Mantar stage. He remained unconscious at RML Hospital for around four hours. Later that night, his colleagues brought him home, and his uniform was soaked in blood.”

According to figures shared in a recent report, more than 250 police personnel were injured during the July 20 incident. The claims also stated that over 110 barricades were damaged, more than 300 body protectors and over 350 helmets were damaged, while more than 50 shields and over 20 loudhailers were damaged.

The figures further claimed damage to 10 handheld metal detectors (HHMDs), one X-ray baggage scanner, and more than 25 government vehicles allegedly damaged through vandalism. The statement also claimed that public property was damaged during the incident.

Authorities have not yet released a detailed official assessment of all damages, while investigations into the events surrounding the protest continue.

--IANS

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