21 CBI officers honoured with President’s medals for distinguished, meritorious service

New Delhi, Aug 14 (IANS) The CBI's 21 officers have been honoured with the President’s Medal for Distinguished Service (PSM) and the Medal for Meritorious Service (MSM) on the occasion of Independence Day 2026.

According to an official statement, six Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) personnel have been awarded the President’s Medal for Distinguished Service in recognition of their exceptional contributions and long-standing commitment to public service.

The recipients of the President’s Medal for Distinguished Service are Shobha Dutta, Assistant Inspector General of Police/Superintendent of Police, Complaint & Coordination Cell, New Delhi; Manoj Banerjee, Additional Superintendent of Police, BSFB, Kolkata; Ginni Rana, Additional Superintendent of Police, CBI Academy, Ghaziabad; Sanjay Kumar Samal, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB), Visakhapatnam; Ramesh Chand, Assistant Sub-Inspector, CBI Headquarters, New Delhi; and Madan Lal Dhiman, Assistant Sub-Inspector, IPCU, New Delhi.

In addition, 15 officers and officials have been conferred the Medal for Meritorious Service for their dedication and distinguished performance in various capacities across the organisation.

The awardees include Brijesh Singh, Deputy Legal Advisor, ACB Lucknow; Girish Joshi, Senior System Analyst, TAFSU Mumbai; Manoj Kumar, Deputy Superintendent of Police, ACB Delhi; Om Prakash Chandra, Deputy Superintendent of Police, SCB Kolkata; Zahir Akhtar Ansari, Deputy Superintendent of Police, ACB Ghaziabad; and Ashish Anand, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Complaint & Coordination Cell, New Delhi.

Other recipients of the Medal for Meritorious Service are Sarita Yadav, Inspector, AC-II New Delhi; Roshan Kumar, Sub-Inspector, SU New Delhi; Dilbar Singh Bisht, Assistant Sub-Inspector, SC-I New Delhi; Balkar Singh, Head Constable, ACB Chandigarh; Govind Singh Bisht, Head Constable, ACB Lucknow; Kamlesh Kumar Gurjar, Head Constable, ACB Jaipur; Pal Pandian R, Constable, ACB Madurai; Ajay Kumar Singh, Constable, ACB Patna; and Kalyanadurgam Samiullah, Constable, ACB Bengaluru.

The awards are presented annually on Independence Day to recognise outstanding service, professionalism and dedication by personnel serving in various government organisations and law enforcement agencies across the country.

--IANS

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