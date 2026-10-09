October 09, 2026 2:03 PM हिंदी

Subhash Ghai shares an emotional moment as Hema Malini pays tribute to Dharmendra

Subhash Ghai shares an emotional moment as Hema Malini pays tribute to Dharmendra

Mumbai, Oct 9 (IANS) Filmmaker Subhash Ghai recently shared an emotional moment at Whistling Woods International when veteran actress Hema Malini paid tribute to her late husband and legendary actor Dharmendra.

Sharing the moment on Instagram, Ghai said it was a memorable day celebrating cinema at the institute, made even more special by Hema Malini’s presence and her heartfelt tribute to the veteran star. The filmmaker also recalled how the audiovisual tribute prepared by students of Whistling Woods International moved everyone present, as they remembered Dharmendra and his contribution to Indian cinema.

“It was a great day for celebrate cinema at whistlingWoods international when Hema malini ji came personally to pay the tribute to mr Dharmendra - a HE man of Indian cinema. An unforgettable actor and a man we all loved. Yesterday we all got emotional with his AV made by students of whistling,” he wrote.

Posting a photograph on social media, Ghai posed with Hema alongside a portrait of Dharmendra, capturing the special moment at the film institute.

For the unversed, Dharmendra died at the age of 89 on November 24, 2025, at his Mumbai residence after battling age-related health issues.

Hema Malini had earlier spoken about the constant support and encouragement she received from her late husband, Dharmendra, throughout her illustrious career. In an exclusive conversation with IANS, the ‘Sholay’ actress recalled how Dharmendra always believed in her abilities and encouraged her to move forward without doubting herself.

“Dharam Ji always used to tell me, 'Never think that just because you're doing fewer films, it's the end of the road. You're doing your dance performances and so many other things—just keep going. It's wonderful. He was always very encouraging and inspiring by the fact that I was constantly performing or keeping myself engaged in one activity or another. He genuinely appreciated it and would always say, 'Just keep doing all of this. Don't stop,” she said.

--IANS

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