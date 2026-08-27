Subhash Ghai says he will always be proud of Shreyas Talpade-Nasseruddin Shah starrer 'Iqbal'

Mumbai, August 27 (IANS): Filmmaker Subhash Ghai on Wednesday looked back with pride at his production Iqbal, calling the 2005 sports drama a film that continues to hold a special place in his cinematic journey.

Sharing a poster of the Nagesh Kukunoor directorial on his social media account, Ghai wrote, “IQBAL - A film produced by Mukta Arya I will always be proud of. A non starcast low budget film with great story became a classic HIT n won national award 2005. N My congratulations to #shreyas Talpade #nagesh Kuknoor #rahul puri for this memorable film. So we at mukta continue our passion to make such films as our under production film titled MANYAA today. Let’s wait n watch please. @muktaartsltd @muktaa2cinemas @whistling_woods @rahul77 @shreyastalpade27. (sic)”

The filmmaker also congratulated the film’s team, including actor Shreyas Talpade, director Nagesh Kukunoor and producer Rahul Puri, for making the “memorable film”.

For the uninitiated, “Iqbal”, produced by Ghai under Mukta Arts, starred Talpade in the titular role, alongside Naseeruddin Shah, Girish Karnad and Shweta Basu Prasad. The film followed a hearing-impaired youngster from a small village who dreams of becoming a cricketer and overcoming the obstacles in his path.

The film went on to win the National Film Award for Best Film on Other Social Issues for 2005.

Shreyas Talpade’s performance as Iqbal also became one of the defining performances of his career, while Naseeruddin Shah won the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role.

Subhash Ghai has often spoken about his belief in content-driven cinema,.

On his caption further he added, “So we at Mukta continue our passion to make such films as our under production film titled MANYAA today. Let’s wait n watch please,” he wrote.

For the uninitiated, Iqbal was directed by Nagesh Kukunoor, who had earlier made films such as Hyderabad Blues.

–IANS

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