Subhash Ghai recalls Kalyanji-Anandji’s advice on film music while composing his first film ‘Kalicharan’ in 1975

Mumbai, Oct 27 (IANS) Filmmaker Subhash Ghai has recalled a piece of advice he received from veteran music composers Kalyanji-Anandji in 1975 while working on his first film, ‘Kalicharan.’

He shared his thoughts on the creative process behind film music. Taking to Instagram, Subhash reflected on how music composers develop their own distinctive styles, just as filmmakers revisit certain ideas and approaches throughout their careers. “In 1975, while composing music for my first film ‘Kalicharan’, I was told by our veteran music composers Kalyanji-Anandji about film music,” he wrote.

Drawing a parallel between filmmaking and music composition, Subhash said directors often explore similar stories in different ways throughout their careers. He added that music composers also develop their own signature styles, which may recur across films even when the lyrics change. He added, “Listeners enjoy good songs. Musician does a surgery.”

A few days ago, Subhash Ghai looked back at a memorable chapter of his career as Mukta Arts marked its 48th anniversary. He shared a throwback video from the production house’s silver jubilee celebrations, which featured veteran actor Dilip Kumar, filmmaker Yash Chopra and his mentor N. N. Sippy.

The video showed Dilip Kumar and other dignitaries blessing Subhash Ghai during the celebrations. Sharing the video, Subhash thanked Paresh Sippy, son of his first producer, N. N. Sippy. He recalled how N. N. Sippy taught him the skills of film production in 1975 while he was working on his first directorial venture, ‘Kalicharan’.

“Thank u dear Parvesh sippy. Sweet son of my first producer sh N N SIPPY of my first directorial film Kalicharan who taught me the production skills in 1975. “We formed Mukta Films Productions in 1978 with Karz, followed by Hero, Karma, Meri Jung, Ram Lakhan, Saudagar, Khalnayak, Pardes, Taal, Yaadein, Yuvraaj, Black & White, Aitraaz, Iqbal and so many (sic),” he had written.

Subhash Ghai is known for directing popular Hindi films such as ‘Karz’, ‘Hero’, ‘Karma’, ‘Ram Lakhan’, ‘Saudagar’ and ‘Pardes’.

--IANS

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