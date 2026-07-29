Randeep Hooda raises concern over shrinking tiger habitats on International Tiger Day: ‘Save their habitats, save ourselves’

Mumbai, July 29 (IANS) Actor and wildlife enthusiast Randeep Hooda marked International Tiger Day by raising awareness about the importance of protecting tiger habitats and wildlife corridors.

The ‘Jaat’ actor shared a powerful message, urging people to look beyond just increasing tiger numbers and focus on preserving the natural spaces these animals depend on. Taking to Instagram, Randeep shared a picture of a tiger and wrote, “As we take pride in the growing population of tigers, we continue to destroy the very habitats and corridors they depend on in the name of mining and infrastructure. Save the tiger simply means, Save their habitats, and in turn, save ourselves. #InternationalTigerDay #IndiaForTigers.”

Many celebrities took to social media on the occasion of International Tiger Day to share messages about wildlife conservation and raise awareness about the importance of protecting tigers and their natural habitats.

Actress Shriya Pilgaonkar shared a note that read, “Seeing tigers in the wild for the first time was one of the most surreal experiences. There’s something incredibly humbling about seeing them in their natural habitat. Today, India is home to the world’s largest wild tiger population, accounting for nearly 70% of all wild tigers globally.”

“A reminder that conservation matters and that protecting our forests means protecting so much more than just one species. Happy World Tiger Day.”

Observed every year on July 29, International Tiger Day aims to create global awareness about the declining population of wild tigers, the threats posed by poaching, and the urgent need to protect their natural habitats.

For the unversed, the day was established during the Saint Petersburg Tiger Summit in Russia after studies highlighted a drastic decline in wild tiger numbers over the previous century.

--IANS

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