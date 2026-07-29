Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala calls him 'the other part of her soul’, pens emotional birthday note

Mumbai, July 29 (IANS) Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt's eldest daughter, Trishala Dutt, shared a heartfelt birthday wish for her father as the actor celebrated his 67th birthday on July 29.

Taking to her social media account, Trishala posted two adorable pictures with her father Sanjay. In the first picture, the father-daughter duo is seen posing together at what appears to be a restaurant. Sanjay looks dapper in a black-and-white polka-dot shirt paired with yellow-tinted sunglasses, while Trishala is seen smiling for the camera in a floral outfit.

She captioned the picture, "Happy, happy birthday to the other part of my soul. I love you Papa."

In another picture, Trishala is seen planting a kiss on Sanjay's cheek as the actor closes his eyes with a smile.

For the uninitiated, Trishala is Sanjay's daughter from his first marriage to actress-model Richa Sharma. The couple married in 1987 and welcomed Trishala in 1988.

Unfortunately, Richa was diagnosed with a brain tumour and passed away in 1996 after a prolonged battle with the illness.

Based in New York, Trishala chose to stay away from the entertainment industry and works as a psychotherapist.

In 2019, Trishala suffered a personal tragedy when her Italian boyfriend passed away. She has since openly spoken openly about grief, therapy and healing.

Earlier this year on Father's Day, Sanjay surprised Trishala by flying to New York to spend the weekend with her.

Sharing moments from their reunion on her social media account, she had described the visit as "the best Father's Day surprise".

Sanjay is currently married to actress Maanayata Dutt and the couple is parents to twins kids.

–IANS

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