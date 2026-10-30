Subhash Ghai gets emotional watching daughter Muskaan deliver her first speech at Mukta Arts

Mumbai, Oct 30 (IANS) Veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai shared an emotional moment as he watched his daughter Muskaan Ghai deliver her first speech before 150 senior colleagues at Mukta Arts during the company's 48th anniversary celebrations.

Taking to Instagram, the director expressed his pride in seeing Muskaan take the stage and address the team for the first time. Comparing the moment to watching a daughter achieve a milestone, Ghai said he experienced the same emotions as a father. Ghai also shared that Muskaan took the opportunity to thank her colleagues for guiding and teaching her as she begins her journey with the company.

The ‘Taal’ hit-maker revealed that Muskaan has graduated from the University of the Arts London, where she studied film and Screen Studies.

Sharing his blessings for her new journey, the filmmaker wrote, "How does a father feel watching his younger daughter on stage giving a speech for the first time to all her 150 seniors at Mukta Arts Ltd, celebrating 48 years of excellence yesterday? Yes, I felt the same way for my young daughter Muskaan Ghai, thanking everyone for teaching her as the new kid on the block in the growth of Mukta business in the coming years.”

He further added, “She has graduated herself from the University of Arts London in Film and Screen Studies and now here in Mukta House with full passion and fire as a student. Stay blessed always, Muskaan.”

The proud father also shared a picture of Muskaan addressing the gathering from the stage, giving a glimpse of the special moment during Mukta Arts' 48th anniversary celebrations. The proud father also shared a picture of Muskaan addressing the gathering from the stage.

Subhash Ghai is married to Mukta Ghai, and they have two daughters, Meghna and Muskaan. Their elder daughter, Meghna, heads Whistling Woods International as its president and is married to Rahul Puri. Their younger daughter, Muskaan, has also been associated with the family's film banner. She has worked as an assistant director.

--IANS

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