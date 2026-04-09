April 09, 2026 9:30 PM हिंदी

Sub-jr Women's National Hockey: Odisha, MP, UP, Jharkhand reach win, reach semis

Odisha, MP, UP, Jharkhand reach win, reach semifinals of the 16th Hockey India Sub Junior Women National Championship 2026 in Ranchi, Jharkhand, on Thursday. Photo credit: Hockey India

Ranchi, April 9 (IANS) Teams from Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Jharkhand won in the quarterfinals of Division 'A' of the 16th Hockey India Sub Junior Women National Championship 2026 at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh International Astro-turf Stadium in Ranchi, Jharkhand, on Thursday.

In quarterfinal 1, Hockey Association of Odisha enjoyed a commanding 8-1 victory over Hockey Maharashtra. Priyanka Minz (8', 26', 41', 54) was in fantastic form as she registered four goals to her name. Princess Priya Ekka (20', 42'), Sweety Kujur (26'), and Kiran Ekka (38') also contributed with goals for Hockey Association of Odisha, while Anvi Rawat (60') scored the lone goal for Hockey Maharashtra.

The quarterfinal 2 clash saw Hockey Madhya Pradesh defeat Hockey Mizoram with a scoreline of 5-1. Captain Nousheen Naz (12', 24', 42') scored a hat-trick for her side while Nammi Geethasri (2') and Bhabar Keshar (21') also contributed with goals for the winning side. Captain of Hockey Mizoram Laldinpuii (53') scored the only goal for her team in the final quarter.

Uttar Pradesh Hockey defeated Hockey Haryana 2-1 in a tightly-contested Quarter-Final 3 encounter. Arika Kumari (21') scored the opening goal in the second quarter to give Uttar Pradesh Hockey an early lead. Hockey Haryana's Radhika (50') scored the equaliser in the final quarter; however, four minutes later, Rashi Singh (54') scored the winning goal for Uttar Pradesh Hockey.

In the last quarterfinal of the day, hosts Hockey Jharkhand defeated Hockey Punjab 2-0. Pushpa Manjhi (35') and Sandeepa Kumari (53') were the goal scorers for Hockey Jharkhand.

Hockey Association of Odisha will face Hockey Madhya Pradesh, while Hockey Jharkhand will take on Uttar Pradesh Hockey in the semifinals on Friday.

--IANS

bsk/

LATEST NEWS

UK grooming scandal reveals decades of abuse by Pakistani-heritage gang: Report (File image)

UK grooming scandal reveals decades of abuse by Pakistani-heritage gang: Report

Odisha, MP, UP, Jharkhand reach win, reach semifinals of the 16th Hockey India Sub Junior Women National Championship 2026 in Ranchi, Jharkhand, on Thursday. Photo credit: Hockey India

Sub-jr Women's National Hockey: Odisha, MP, UP, Jharkhand reach win, reach semis

Rashmika Mandanna's 30 birthday was all about revising her roots

Rashmika Mandanna's 30 birthday was all about revising her roots

Coal dispatch begins from Gare Palma Sector–2 mine, boosting energy link between Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra

Coal dispatch begins from Gare Palma Sector–2 mine, boosting energy link between Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra

Indian Pickleball Association (IPA) welcomes Delhi HC decision on recognition, pledges full cooperation

IPA welcomes Delhi HC decision on recognition, pledges full cooperation

India and Austria set to deepen partnership during Chancellor Stocker's upcoming Delhi visit

India and Austria set to deepen partnership during Chancellor Stocker's upcoming Delhi visit

‘Expectations are there because of the capability,’ says Vaishnavi Adkar after close loss against Indonesia tie on Day 3 of the Billie Jean King Cup Asia/Oceania Group I at the DLTA Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday. Photo credit: DLTA

Billie Jean King Cup: ‘Expectations are there because of capability,’ says Vaishnavi Adkar after close loss vs Indonesia on Day 3

Bishops in Pakistan dismayed after court validates marriage of Christian minor: Report (File image)

Bishops in Pakistan dimayed after court validates marriage of Christian minor

Jannik Sinner fights past Machac to reach Monte Carlo quarterfinals of the Monte-Carlo Masters at Court Rainier III in Monte Carlo on Thursday. Photo credit: ATP Tour

Jannik Sinner fights past Machac to reach Monte Carlo quarterfinals

RBI’s focus on growth, new NBFC framework to strengthen sector: Rajesh Sharma

RBI’s focus on growth, new NBFC framework to strengthen sector: Expert