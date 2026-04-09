Sub-jr Women's National Hockey: Odisha, MP, UP, Jharkhand reach win, reach semis

Ranchi, April 9 (IANS) Teams from Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Jharkhand won in the quarterfinals of Division 'A' of the 16th Hockey India Sub Junior Women National Championship 2026 at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh International Astro-turf Stadium in Ranchi, Jharkhand, on Thursday.

In quarterfinal 1, Hockey Association of Odisha enjoyed a commanding 8-1 victory over Hockey Maharashtra. Priyanka Minz (8', 26', 41', 54) was in fantastic form as she registered four goals to her name. Princess Priya Ekka (20', 42'), Sweety Kujur (26'), and Kiran Ekka (38') also contributed with goals for Hockey Association of Odisha, while Anvi Rawat (60') scored the lone goal for Hockey Maharashtra.

The quarterfinal 2 clash saw Hockey Madhya Pradesh defeat Hockey Mizoram with a scoreline of 5-1. Captain Nousheen Naz (12', 24', 42') scored a hat-trick for her side while Nammi Geethasri (2') and Bhabar Keshar (21') also contributed with goals for the winning side. Captain of Hockey Mizoram Laldinpuii (53') scored the only goal for her team in the final quarter.

Uttar Pradesh Hockey defeated Hockey Haryana 2-1 in a tightly-contested Quarter-Final 3 encounter. Arika Kumari (21') scored the opening goal in the second quarter to give Uttar Pradesh Hockey an early lead. Hockey Haryana's Radhika (50') scored the equaliser in the final quarter; however, four minutes later, Rashi Singh (54') scored the winning goal for Uttar Pradesh Hockey.

In the last quarterfinal of the day, hosts Hockey Jharkhand defeated Hockey Punjab 2-0. Pushpa Manjhi (35') and Sandeepa Kumari (53') were the goal scorers for Hockey Jharkhand.

Hockey Association of Odisha will face Hockey Madhya Pradesh, while Hockey Jharkhand will take on Uttar Pradesh Hockey in the semifinals on Friday.

--IANS

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