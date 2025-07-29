July 29, 2025 9:00 PM हिंदी

Sub-jr men's hockey nationals: J&K, Bihar, Bengal, Uttarakhand, Gujarat and Kerala win on Day 2

Jammu & Kashmir, Hockey Association of Bihar, Hockey Uttarakhand, Hockey Bengal, Hockey Gujarat, and Kerala Hockey win on Day 2 of the 15th Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship in Chennai. Photo credit: Hockey India

Chennai, July 29 (IANS) Jammu & Kashmir, Hockey Association of Bihar, Hockey Uttarakhand, Hockey Bengal, Hockey Gujarat, and Kerala Hockey emerged victorious in their respective matches as they came up with a series of commanding performances on Day 2 of the 15th Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship here on Tuesday.

In the opening match of the day, Jammu & Kashmir edged past Le Puducherry Hockey for a narrow 1–0 win in a Pool A encounter of Division ‘C’. Captain Prabvir Singh Bali (53’) scored the decisive goal in the final quarter, sealing a hard-fought victory for his side.

The second fixture witnessed a dominant display by the Hockey Association of Bihar, who overwhelmed Tripura with a staggering 19–0 win in Pool B of Division ‘C’. Deepu Vishwakarma (3’) opened the scoring early, setting the tone for a goal fest. Satyam Kumar Pande (5’, 40’, 60’) and Amritanshu Pandey (36’, 42’, 43’, 47’) both netted hat-tricks, while contributions also came from Raj Pandey (8’, 13’, 33’), Nikhil Navin Kumar (8’, 26’), Laksh Kumar (16’), Suman Kumar (29’, 58’, 60’), Chhotu Kumar (49’), and Ranjan Ashish (50’).

In the third match, Hockey Uttarakhand defeated Hockey Mizoram 5–1 in another Pool B clash of Division ‘C’. Skipper Sarthak Mahar (18’) opened the scoring for Uttarakhand, with Vikash Kashyap (24’), Saurav Tamta (34’), Ankit (40’), and Manish Singh Kunwar (43’) adding to the tally. Mizoram Captain Joseph Malsawmtluanga (50’) managed a late consolation goal.

In Division ‘B’, Hockey Bengal secured a 2–0 win over Hockey Arunachal in Pool A, courtesy of goals from Munna Kumar Singh (37’) and Captain Suvam Patra (56’).

The fifth match saw Hockey Gujarat edge past Chhattisgarh Hockey 2–1, with Alpeshbhai Vala (23’, 36’) scoring a brace. Aadrsh Raj Singh (50’) pulled one back for Chhattisgarh, but it wasn’t enough.

Kerala Hockey put up a clinical performance in the sixth match of the day, defeating Hockey Himachal 6–1 in Pool B of Division ‘B’. Goals came from Rohit Baxla (26’, 36’), Nidhin T (28’), Raju Bangari (34’, 44’), and Aman Kishor Lakra (55’), while Shivansh (46’) scored the only goal for Himachal.

The final match of the day will feature Manipur Hockey taking on Hockey Andhra Pradesh.

--IANS

bsk/

