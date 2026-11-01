Stubble burning: Centre's CAQM team reviews paddy straw management in Punjab

New Delhi, Nov 1 (IANS) In a bid to ensure effective prevention of stubble burning incidents, a high-level Team of Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining Areas (CAQM) reviewed paddy straw management measures in Sangrur, Patiala and Malerkotla districts in Punjab.

The CAQM officials asked concerned departments to continue making concerted efforts with close monitoring of stubble burning incidents.

The team advised the officers to ensure effective paddy stubble management as committed by them in the actions. The actions on ground should match targets undertaken by them, according to an official statement.

The meeting focused on reviewing preparation and management of paddy straw and control of stubble fires of these districts by the District Administrations. The team visited an Ex-situ paddy stubble utilisation facility, a duplex board/paper making unit at Dhuri Road, Malerkotla, which uses paddy straw as fuel in its boiler of capacity 20 TPH.

The representatives of the industry informed that about 17,000 MT of paddy straw would be utilised in its boiler furnace on an annual basis.

The team also saw in-situ machinery working in village Ahmadabad of District Malerkotla. The work of super seeder was also shown by the Agricultural Department. Further, the team met farmers, who in turn assured that they wouldl not burn paddy straw and manage the same using in-situ machinery.

The team reviewed arrangements and measures being undertaken by the District Administrations and concerned departments for effective management of paddy straw and prevention of stubble burning during the ongoing harvesting season.

The CAQM team visited different villages, namely Bassiark, Kapial and Jhaneri in Bhawanigarh Tehsil of Sangrur district.

Further, at village Gharachon, a hotspot village, ex-situ and and in-situ management of paddy straw were demonstrated. During the visit, the team interacted with farmers of this hotspot village.

The CAQM team was also informed about the preparedness of the District Administration and the arrangements made for ensuring the availability of Crop Residue Management (CRM) machinery to farmers for in-situ management of paddy straw. Farmers explained the difficulties faced by them regarding utilisation of CRM machinery.

—IANS

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