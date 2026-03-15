Struggle to success: Krishna Ashish becomes beacon of self-employment, courtesy PMEGP​

Bhagalpur, March 15 (IANS) The Prime Minister's Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP), which assists people in setting up micro-enterprises, is proving to be a boon for scores of people. By leveraging the benefits of this ambitious Central Government initiative, young individuals are giving their lives a new direction.​

Krishna Ashish from Bihar is one such individual who not only expanded his business but also provides employment opportunities to others.​

Krishna, a resident of Kazichak in Bhagalpur district, launched a venture in 2017 focused on crafting decorative items from fibre and flowers, and has carved out a distinct identity over the years.​

During the COVID-19 pandemic, a personal mishap coupled with a severe financial crisis dealt him a devastating blow, bringing his operations to a near standstill. He endured this arduous phase, refused to give up, and set out to rebuild his enterprise from scratch.​

Following the pandemic, he learnt that the self-employment ventures could be significantly bolstered by availing loans under the Central Government's Prime Minister's Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP).​

After his application was approved, he was sanctioned a loan of Rs 9.45 lakh. With the loans, he scaled up the production of his decorative items crafted from fiber and flowers. The ornamental products he creates are now widely used for decor in tents, resorts, hotels, and banquet halls.​

The demand for his products is no longer confined to the state of Bihar; it has now expanded to several districts in the neighboring state of Jharkhand.​

There is a strong demand for his products not only in Giridih, Tinpahar, Deoghar, Basukinath, and Dumka in Jharkhand, but also in Navgachia, Katihar, Purnia, Munger, and other parts of the Seemanchal region in Bihar.​

Krishna Ashish's entrepreneurial venture has also generated local employment opportunities. Currently, his fibre and flower manufacturing unit provides direct employment to approximately 12-15 people.​

The number of plants manufacturing decorative fiber items in Bihar is limited. Apart from Bhagalpur, such plants are currently operational in Patna, Hajipur, Muzaffarpur, and Samastipur.​

Krishna Ashish, a beneficiary of the PMEGP scheme and the proprietor of 'Krishna Fiber,' told IANS that his business focuses on manufacturing decorative items using fiber and flowers. He recounted that his work suffered a setback following an accident he met with in 2024.​

He noted that his business has witnessed significant growth since he began availing the scheme's benefits. He now manufactures a wide range of decorative items, including tent decorations and various decor pieces for resorts and banquet halls.​

Krishna Ashish asserts that the Prime Minister's Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) is immensely beneficial for unemployed youth. He credits this scheme with rekindling fresh hope in his life and expresses his gratitude to Prime Minister Modi for it.​

--IANS

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