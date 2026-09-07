Strike our assets and you get struck, Iranian Parliament Speaker warns US

Tehran, Sep 7 (IANS) Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf on Monday warned the United States (US) about striking Tehran's assets, while responding to comments made by US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth.

“It’s simple: the oil and gas production chain here is sprawling, accessible, and exposed. American oil and gas companies across these waters and facilities share that exposure. Strike our assets, and you get struck. We’ve already proven it. Ask the bases that are no longer viable,” Ghalibaf stated on X.

On Saturday, Hegseth warned that the US will destroy Iran’s oil tankers if they shoot at US ships.

"It’s simple: if Iran shoots at US ships, we will destroy (and sink) their oil tankers. All they have to do is not shoot at US navy. Iran’s oil tanker fleet is defenceless — Iran has no navy or air force. Our planes, ships & subs can strike them all, in Central Command and U.S. Pacific Command,” Hegseth stated on X, sharing the CENTCOM video of attacking Iranian tankers.

CENTCOM claimed that it struck three oil tankers of Iran in response to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) attacking two of US ships.

“Let the message to the IRGC be clear: If you shoot at two of our ships, we will impose an even higher economic cost —taking out three of yours. We will not hesitate to defend American forces, and if necessary, destroy Iran’s limited and exposed oil fleet.” — Admiral Brad Cooper, CENTCOM Commander,” CENTCOM stated on X.

According to it, US forces struck three Iranian crude oil carriers on September 5, after the IRGC launched ballistic missiles toward two US Navy warships patrolling regional waters.

A US aircraft carrier and guided-missile destroyer successfully evaded multiple unprovoked Iranian attacks. No American personnel were harmed.

“Following Iran’s failed attacks, CENTCOM permanently disabled the IRGC crude oil carriers M/T Downy off the coast of Kharg Island and M/T Stark 1 near Jask. American forces also completely destroyed the unladen crude oil carrier M/T Kylo (also known as the “Noxen”) in the Gulf of Oman, striking the vessel in multiple critical locations to render it inoperable after the crew was directed to abandon ship,” CENTCOM stated on X.

–IANS

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