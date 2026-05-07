‘Stranger Things’ star Finn Wolfhard on fashion: Always having new obsessions with different periods, clothes

Los Angeles, May 7 (IANS) “Stranger Things” star Finn Wolfhard says he goes through different "obsessions" with the influences that shape his wardrobe choices, and he enjoys using clothes to express himself.

The 23-year-old, who shot to fame at the age of 14 playing Mike Wheeler in the show, told Britain's GQ magazine: “My relationship to it is always changing. I'm always having new obsessions with different periods and different clothes.”

Wolfhard said that he sees it as a way to “express yourself, not something where you feel buttoned up or like you’re wearing something you don’t actually want to wear.”

Finn recalled wearing a tuxedo for the first time to the Emmy Awards and how it made him realise how much he enjoyed dressing up, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

He said: "The first time I went to the Emmys was unbelievably overwhelming. There are an insane amount of cameras. It’s huge – like, physically huge. And when you’re young, everything feels even bigger. I remember wearing my first tux at the SAG Awards and being really excited about it. That was kind of the first time I was like, ‘OK, this is fun.’”

The actor attended the Met Gala for the first time this week and was happy to wear Thom Browne because he has been a fan of the brand for years, both at events and in his everyday life.

He said: “I’ve loved their clothes for so many years now. They’ve been really generous with me in the past. I’ve worn a lot of their knitwear and a lot of their stuff just in my daily life, and also to promote films.

"They actually dressed me for my band’s first tour, so I already had a relationship with the label. I think they probably just saw that I was a fan of the clothes and, yeah, here we are. It’s a really beautiful suit. There’s patterns that are really interesting, that are super subtle. If you look at a photo of it, you don’t really pick it up until your eye kind of catches it.”

While Thom Brande is an American band, the style suits Finn's usual taste of “vintage, comfortable, British”.

He said: “It’s kind of a mishmash of a bunch of things. I just love anything that’s sort of British-inspired.”

--IANS

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