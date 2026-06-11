Steven Spielberg: I’d always wanted to make a James Bond film

Los Angeles, June 11 (IANS) Award-winning filmmaker Steven Spielberg revealed he had dreams of directing a James Bond film, but was turned down by the franchise producer.

The 79-year-old award-winning director shared that he was turned down on more than one occasion when he reached out to film producer Albert Romolo Broccoli, whom he called by his nickname "Cubby," at the start of his career while appearing on the episode of The Rest Is Entertainment, reports people.com.

“I have regrets (that) they didn’t approach me to do a Bond film,” Spielberg said in response to a fan question during the conversation.

“I approached Cubby Broccoli after Jaws was a big hit. I’d always wanted to make a James Bond film from the day I saw Dr. No. So I called Cubby after Jaws and volunteered. I said, ‘If you need a director, I would love to direct one.’ And he said, ‘No,’ and he moved on.”

Spielberg said he crossed paths with the late producer once again after his 1977 sci-fi thriller Close Encounters of the Third Kind came out because it was a “big hit” and Broccoli wanted to sample the famed five-note sequence that appears in the film as a way to facilitate communication between humans and aliens.

“And Cubby called me a few years after Close Encounters and said, ‘We’d like to use the five notes in Moonraker,' ” he added.

For Spielberg, it was the perfect way to get in on the James Bond action.

“I said, ‘I’ll make you a deal. I’ll give you permission to use the five notes if you let me direct a Bond film.’ And he said, ‘No.’ But I gave him the five notes anyway,” Spielberg said. “So they consistently turned me down. He never explained why he wasn’t letting me into the Bond family.”

The Jurassic Park director said he told George Lucas about his experience with Broccoli, which led to the Star Wars filmmaker, 82, making way for Spielberg’s involvement with the Indiana Jones franchise.

“That’s when George said, ‘I have something better than Bond,' ” Spielberg said of the conversation, adding that the project was originally called Indiana Smith.

“So if they ever asked me to make a Bond film now, my answer would be: ‘You can’t afford me,’” he said.

Elsewhere in the interview, Spielberg received another fan question asking if he ever experienced moments of “jealousy” toward Lucas or Francis Ford Coppola in the pre-Jaws 1970s.

The director said the thought “never” crossed his mind.

“Francis was our Godfather. We looked up to Francis, he was our leader throughout the ‘70s,” Spielberg said of The Outsiders director, 87, adding that he considers The Godfather to be “the greatest American film ever made.”

He added that he and Lucas “were best friends from the day we met.”

--IANS

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