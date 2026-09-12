Steel slag roads can cut costs by 40 pc, last longer: Dr Jitendra Singh

New Delhi, Sep 12 (IANS) Steel slag road technology can reduce road construction costs by around 40 per cent while delivering four times the strength of conventional roads, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh said on Saturday and called for its adoption across sectors and states.

Speaking at the conferment of the Guinness World Record for the world's longest road built with processed steel slag aggregates, the minister said the technology could significantly extend road life, with maintenance required only after about 15 years in suitable applications.

The recognition was awarded for a 1.85-km road constructed in Raigarh, Chhattisgarh, through a collaboration between CSIR-Central Road Research Institute (CSIR-CRRI) and Jindal Steel Limited.

The project converts processed steel slag, a by-product of steel manufacturing, into aggregates for road construction.

He said the initiative aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's emphasis on the Waste to Wealth approach and demonstrates how industrial waste can be transformed into a valuable infrastructure resource through scientific innovation and industry collaboration.

Calling for greater awareness and adoption, the minister said the technology should move from one project to many projects and from one State to many states.

He urged ministries, state governments, railways, infrastructure agencies and private builders to evaluate its suitability for wider use.

According to the minister, the technology could be particularly beneficial in regions with difficult terrain and heavy rainfall, where conventional roads often face durability challenges. He also noted that growing commercial traffic on roads originally designed for lighter use underscores the need for stronger and more durable construction materials.

The event also featured the virtual inauguration of the Raigarh road, the signing of a technology transfer agreement between CSIR-CRRI and Jindal Steel, the launch of Jindal Steel's processed steel slag aggregate brand Steel Grit and the release of a scientific documentary on the project.

CSIR Director General N. Kalaiselvi announced that a work order has already been received for a 40-km steel slag road project in Odisha, signalling a major scale-up of the indigenous technology.

In addition, Naveen Jindal, Chairman, Jindal Steel Limited, said, “India’s growth must be powered by innovation that creates economic value while protecting our environment. This achievement shows how science, technology and industry can transform industrial co-products into valuable resources for nation-building. It is a strong example of the circular economy in action.”

--IANS

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