September 12, 2026 6:21 PM हिंदी

Kailash Kher on what makes a great love song truly impactful: It should come from your soul

Kailash Kher on what makes a great love song truly impactful: It should come from your soul

Mumbai, Sep 12 (IANS) Renowned composer and singer Kailash Kher, who recently released the romantic number ‘Tham Jaa’, revealed what, according to him, makes a great love song truly impactful.

While speaking exclusively to IANS, Kher said that when something comes from your soul and touches the listeners, they end up forgetting how many times they have heard the track on repeat.

He was asked, "What, according to you, is the identity of a great love song? You have been in the music industry for so many years. Is it beautiful lyrics, the voice of a melodious singer, or is it a healing quality that stays with the listener?"

Reacting to this, Kher explained, "Whenever something is genuinely good, as I said, if something comes from your soul, then every word, every sound, every melody, and every emotion within it touches you. When that happens, you even end up forgetting how many times you have listened to it on repeat. You just keep playing and become immersed in it."

He added that that is what we call being mesmerized.

Kher was further asked, "Through emotions and social realities, artists often speak about sensitive subjects. Do you think that while addressing sensitive issues, understanding the context is as important as protecting creative freedom?"

Kher told IANS that artists, by nature, are sensitive, and if someone who calls themselves an artist is not sensitive, they are a slanderer.

"The stage exists to win people's hearts. Talking nonsense, making meaningless statements, or simply trying to entertain people without sensitivity can be a sign of being a slanderer. But even satire or slander can be considered a form of art. Everyone has their own thoughts. But our thoughts are directed towards purity", he explained.

"If you genuinely have a good feeling, that feeling is meaningful only when your heart can feel sadness for someone else's pain, when you can make someone else happy while laughing, when your work can make someone else laugh and bring happiness to them. That is the identity of an artist," he added.

--IANS

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Kailash Kher on what makes a great love song truly impactful: It should come from your soul

Kailash Kher on what makes a great love song truly impactful: It should come from your soul