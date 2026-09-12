September 12, 2026 6:20 PM हिंदी

Gajraj Rao asks how to deal with social media fleas: Inka koi ilaaj nahi dhoondha?

Gajraj Rao asks how to deal with social media fleas: Inka koi ilaaj nahi dhoondha?

Mumbai, Sep 12 (IANS) Veteran actor Gajraj Rao asked how to deal with unwanted social media fleas through his latest post on Instagram.

On Saturday, the 'Baadhai Ho' actor shared that as he finds something appealing, he ends up commenting on the post. But there are a few users, who post unnecessary remarks below his comments, venting, which end up leaving him irritated. He wondered why they do not share a separate post for such things and choose to pile on his comment instead.

Gajraj shared a note that read, "Aap ko koi post achhi lagti hai, aap us post ke neeche comment karte hain... acknowledge karne ke liye, appreciation ke liye... kisi actor ki performance achhi lagi, kisi writer-director ka kaam achha laga... kisi ki saalgirah hai... koi khoobsoorat jagah ke baare main bata raha hai... koi samaj ke bhale ki baat kar raha hai... kisi ne achhi kavita likh maari... koi restaurant mujhe achha laga... koi chashma-juta-phone mujhe bha gaya... main comment kar deta hoon... mujhe tasalli milti hai... mujhe achha lagta hai...(If you like a post, you comment under it... to acknowledge it, to show appreciation... if you liked an actor's performance, liked a writer-director's work... it's someone's birthday... someone is talking about a beautiful place... someone is talking about something good for society... someone wrote a nice poem... I liked a restaurant... I liked someone's glasses-shoes-phone... I just comment... it gives me satisfaction... I feel good...)."

"Lekin kai baar aisa hota hai, ki koi namuna, mere comment ke neeche apni bhadas taang jaata hai... “ye phone bakwas hai” “is car ki after sales service zero hai, mujhe call back nahi karte” “is restaurant ka khana mujhe nahi jamta” “Akshay Kumar se meri baat karwa do” “Kartik ke liye mere paas ek script hai, aap unko bolo mere DM ko reply karain” ... jaise khoon ke pissu hote hain, ye tamam log social media pissu hote hain... kisi ke bhi piche tang jaate hain... arre apna alag se post karo na...(But sometimes it happens that some guy just vents under my comment… “this phone is crap” “the after-sales service of this car is zero, they don’t call me back” “I don’t like the food at this restaurant” “Get me Akshay Kumar on the line” “I have a script for Kartik, can you tell him to reply to my DM” … they’re like blood-sucking leeches, all these people are social media leeches… they bother everyone… hey, just make your own post...)" he went on to add.

Towards the end of the post, Gajraj asked for advice on how to deal with such people.

"kya karna chahiye aise logo ka? Mark ne inka koi ilaaj nahi dhoondha? Kisi ke paas solution hai? (What should we do with people like this? Has Mark not found any solution for them? Does anyone have a solution?)," his note concluded.

--IANS

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