‘It is going to stay in the hands of a PSG player’: Dembele confident of retaining Ballon d’ Or

New Delhi, Sep 12 (IANS) Ousmane Dembele has set his sights on retaining the Ballon d’Or and is confident that the prestigious individual award will remain with a Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) player when the winner is announced in London next month.

The France international, who currently holds the coveted prize, admitted that winning the Ballon d’Or had significantly changed the attention he receives but stressed that he wants to remain focused and grounded as he attempts to defend his title.

Dembele was named the 2025 Ballon d’Or winner after a standout campaign in which he scored 33 goals and provided 15 assists across competitions. With the 30-player shortlist for the 2026 award now announced, the PSG forward is once again among the leading contenders.

Speaking to France Football, Dembele reflected on what it has meant to join the select group of players who have won the award.

“I’ve entered an ultra-exclusive family with incredible players. People recognise you as a Ballon d’Or winner as soon as you’re in the street or go to a restaurant. People talk to you about this trophy. That’s what changes,” he said, as quoted by Goal.com.

Despite the increased attention, Dembele said he remains determined to preserve the same personality and values that guided him before reaching the pinnacle of individual football. “Whatever happens, I want to remain the same person, not forget where I come from, not forget that all my teammates obviously helped me to perform so well,” he said.

Dembele also made his ambitions for this year’s award clear, while acknowledging that the competition for the prize remains open.

“It is going to stay in the hands of a PSG player. I’m a competitor, so it’s my goal to win it again. But, as I said, I’m not making it an obsession either. We tell ourselves that this year, it’s going to be difficult, that the Ballon d’Or is undecided, but we’ll see,” he asserted.

Dembele faces competition from several prominent names on the 30-player shortlist, including fellow France international Kylian Mbappe, as the race for the 2026 prize gathers momentum.

The Ballon d’Or ceremony is scheduled to take place in London on October 26, with Dembele hoping to become the latest player to successfully defend the individual honour.

--IANS

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