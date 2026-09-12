New Delhi Declaration gives clear direction to shared resolve: PM Modi at BRICS Summit

New Delhi, Sep 12 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced the unanimous adoption of the New Delhi Declaration 2026 at the 18th BRICS Summit held in the national capital. In his closing remarks at the BRICS Summit's session on 'Inclusive Global Governance and Strengthening Multilateralism' , PM Modi said, "The New Delhi Declaration adopted today gives clear direction to our shared resolve. Now it is our responsibility to convert these resolutions into concrete results."

PM Modi said that the discussions between the BRICS leaders included perspectives on key regional and global issues and priorities to further strengthen BRICS cooperation.

He described the discussions between BRICS leaders "meaningful and constructive." He said that today's discussions showcased that the changing world order cannot be managed by old institutions.

"Our meeting today was very meaningful and constructive. Our diversity of views as well as our shared commitment to BRICS cooperation has also come out clearly. It is clear from today's discussion that the changing world cannot be managed by old institutions. Improvement is required in all three – representation, responsiveness and rule making. We also emphasised that Global South must have equal participation in the making of future technology and their rules," PM Modi said.

In his welcome remarks at the BRICS Summit's opening session, PM Modi had emphasised that the Global South must move from being a "rule taker" to "rule-shaper".

He noted that the Global South remains in the front row of global crisis but in the back row when it comes to decision-making. He also called for formulating 10 proposals for global governance reform.

"While strengthening BRICS, we must also chart a course for global reform. The current structure of global governance resembles a pyramid: power and decision-making are concentrated at the top, while the lower tiers consist of nations that are affected by these decisions yet unable to shape them," stated PM Modi.

"Today, the Global South stands in the front row of global crises but in the back row of decision-making. We must transform this 'pyramid of privilege' into a 'platform of partnership'— one where every nation has a voice, every member has a stake, and the development of humanity lies at the heart of every endeavour. To this end, I propose that we jointly formulate 10 proposals for global governance reform, aiming to shape them into a BRICS reform roadmap by the time of the next Summit," he added.

--IANS

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