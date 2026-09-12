President Murmu meets Iranian counterpart, reiterates India’s commitment to enduring peace

New Delhi, Sep 12 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday reiterated India's commitment to the pursuit of enduring peace through dialogue and diplomacy during a meeting with her Iranian counterpart, Masoud Pezeshkian, in New Delhi.

“President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian met President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The two leaders discussed the long-standing bonds of friendship between Iran and India, including our strong cultural and people-to-people ties. The President reiterated India's commitment to the pursuit of enduring peace through dialogue and diplomacy,” the President’s Secretariat stated on X.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said India and Iran should move forward with a long-term and win-win strategy. PM Modi made the comment following his meeting with the Iranian President on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi.

PM Modi also noted that President Pezeshkian’s visit is ‘more special’ as he is visiting India for the first time.

“From Bishkek to Delhi, the productive discussions continue. Happy to have met Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian, the President of Iran. This visit is more special because it is his first visit to India,” PM Modi stated on X.

“We talked about the India-Iran friendship. We believe that we should move forward with a long-term and win-win strategy. The prevailing situation in the region was also discussed. India remains steadfast in its commitment to the pursuit of enduring peace,” he added.

During their discussions, PM Modi also pressed on safeguarding freedom of navigation and commerce and the safety and well-being of seafarers.

This was the second meeting between the two leaders in under two weeks. They had met earlier on the sidelines of the SCO Summit in Bishkek on August 31.

As the two leaders discussed various aspects of the bilateral relationship, Prime Minister Modi also thanked Iran for its regular, high-level participation in BRICS-related meetings despite the "challenging circumstances".

He noted the potential for BRICS in building the spirit of resilience, innovation, cooperation and sustainability among countries in the Global South.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), PM Modi also thanked President Pezeshkian for his participation in the Leaders’ Session of the BRICS Business Forum.

--IANS

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