'Staying grounded while continuing to evolve is a belief I strongly connect with': Sangram Singh

New Delhi, July 2 (IANS) Indian wrestling champion and undefeated MMA athlete Sangram Singh believes discipline, consistency, and the willingness to keep improving are the qualities that define every athlete, saying those values are the reason he connected with homegrown brand The Sock Street when he joined it as its brand ambassador.

"Every athlete's journey is built on discipline, consistency, and the willingness to keep improving. Those values have guided me across wrestling and MMA, and they continue to shape how I approach performance every day. That is why The Sock Street's philosophy feels personal to me. It is about staying grounded while continuing to evolve, and that is a belief I strongly connect with," Sangram said.

The collaboration comes alongside the launch of The Sock Street's Compression Performance Gear collection, featuring compression socks, arm sleeves, and calf sleeves, as the brand expands its focus from everyday socks to performance wear for athletes and fitness enthusiasts.

Speaking on the launch, Udit Mayor, Co-founder and CEO of The Sock Street, said the company's latest move reflects changing fitness habits in India.

"The way people approach fitness today has changed. Consumers do not move through life in just one lane, and they expect the products they wear to keep pace with that reality. The launch of our Compression Performance Gear collection reflects that evolution and marks an important step in our journey," Mayor said.

"Sangram Singh was a natural choice because his story reflects resilience, discipline, and adaptability. Those values sit at the core of what we want The Sock Street to represent. Our ambition is to build products and stories that stay relevant across every stage of the performance journey," he added.

--IANS

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