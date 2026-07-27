Kriti Sanon celebrates 5 years of 'Mimi', thanks fans for all the love

Mumbai, July 27 (IANS) Actress Kriti Sanon turned nostalgic as her highly acclaimed movie, 'Mimi' completed five years since its release on July 26.

Marking the milestone, the National Award-winning actress reshared a few video edits of the movie made by fans, on her social media account.

The actress reposted a collage featuring many memorable stills from the film, including emotional, comic and heartwarming moments from her performance as Mimi.

The artwork read, "Mimi Completed 5 Years" and carried the message, "5 Years of Laughter, Tears, Strength & Inspiration. Mimi will always stay in our hearts."

In another post, Kriti reshared the video of her walking up to receive her prestigious National Award that she won for Mimi, and wrote,”5 years to Mimi. Thank you for all the love.”

Talking about the movie, it was directed by Laxman Utekar, and released in 2021 on July 27.

‘Mimi’ starred Kriti Sanon in the titular role of an aspiring dancer who agrees to become a surrogate mother, only to face unexpected emotional and social challenges.

The film also featured Pankaj Tripathi, Sai Tamhankar, Manoj Pahwa and Supriya Pathak in pivotal roles. Kriti's performance earned great acclaim and went on to win her the National Film Award for Best Actress at the 69th National Film Awards

The film also won Best Supporting Actor for Pankaj Tripathi.

This year, Kriti also marked 12 years in Bollywood. Over the last 12 years in Hindi cinema industry l, Kriti has established herself as one of the industry's top actresses.

She made her debut in Bollywood with 'Heropanti' in 2014 which also starred Tiger Shroff.

Ever since then, she has since delivered successful films including 'Dilwale', 'Bareilly Ki Barfi', 'Luka Chuppi', 'Housefull 4', 'Bhediya', 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya', 'Crew', 'Tere Ishk Mein' and most recently 'Cocktail 2'.

–IANS

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