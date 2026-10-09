Stanley Tucci on life’s ‘Master Plan’: Don’t get too attached to it

New Delhi, Oct 9 (IANS) Known for his versatile work, sharp style, and love of food, actor Stanley Tucci strongly believes having a “Master Plan” is a good idea, but one should not get too attached to it, as life rarely unfolds exactly as imagined.

Tucci, who has been feted with several honours including seven Primetime Emmy Awards and two Golden Globe Awards, nominations for an Academy Award, a BAFTA Award, and a Tony Award, was speaking to IANS for the promotion of his latest project “Master Plan”.

Asked how much of a master plan worked for his life and if it worked out the way he had imagined, Tucci told IANS: “Some of it worked out. Some of it didn’t.”

“I think having a master plan is a really good idea, but don’t get too attached to it.”

Did working on “Masterplan” change the way you think about the idea of having a master plan, be it in art, life, or relationships?

Tucci saying: “Yeah, I would never have as many secrets. It doesn’t work.”

In a career spanning over four decades, the 65-year-old star has worked in iconic projects such as The Devil Wears Prada, The Hunger Games Franchise, Spotlight, Conclave, and Julie & Julia.

Does he have a master plan for his characters, or does Tucci like to let a little happy accident happen now and then?

“Accidents have to happen. That’s sort of the point of acting and filmmaking… things can become spontaneous. So, you have the master plan, which is the script, but that plan gets altered slightly day by day.”

“Masterplan”, which is available on Prime Video, follows a master thief who enlists two strangers for a Louvre heist targeting the Mona Lisa, then reveals they're his children and siblings who must cooperate to pull off history's greatest art theft.

Asked what happens to a character like that when the people he has to control are also the people he loves, he said: “Oh, it’s a mess. It turns into a mess. Just like parenting.”

A heist depends on absolute trust, but Roger’s relationships with his children are built on secrets and deception.

How did he approach playing that contradiction?

Tucci said: “Well, you have to play it. Everything that he says to them, he has to make them believe it. And therefore, the audience has to believe it. That’s all.”

The star has aced almost everything, be it acting, directing and the art of food. So, what’s left on Tucci’s master plan?

“I don’t know. I don’t know. I’d like to do some artwork. I’d like to direct a play again. I’m not quite sure,” he said.

--IANS

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