Stand with Jharkhand students' legitimate demands, comprehensive exam reforms essential: Congress

Ranchi, Aug 17 (IANS) Amid the ongoing student agitation in Jharkhand, the Congress on Monday said that the legitimate demands of students must be addressed promptly and called for comprehensive reforms in the examination system to prevent irregularities in recruitment examinations.

K. Raju, Congress in-charge for Jharkhand, said at a press conference at the state party office that the party stands in solidarity with the students and supports their grievances and peaceful protests.

He said party leader Rahul Gandhi has consistently raised issues concerning students, the education system, and paper leaks across the country, as he emphasised the need for serious consideration of reforms in the education system and the modernisation of the examination process.

Raju said the Congress had raised the issue of police action against protesting students at Jantar Mantar both inside and outside Parliament. He said the party firmly believes that violence or force should not be used against students who are peacefully putting forward their demands.

He added that Gandhi had adopted a similar stance on the student movement in Jharkhand. Gandhi spoke to a student leader over the phone, heard the grievances, and asserted that the students’ problems must be resolved, reaffirming the Congress’ support for their cause.

Raju said a delegation of Congress leaders, led by him, had met Chief Minister Hemant Soren and urged him to resolve the students’ demands at the earliest.

Subsequently, the Chief Minister constituted a four-member Cabinet committee to engage with the students, understand the issues pending before them and work towards finding a solution.

Raju also said Gandhi had written to Soren two days ago, urging him to meet the protesting students personally and take the initiative to resolve their concerns.

Meanwhile, Minister Deepika Pandey Singh said the state government was making continuous efforts to address the students’ legitimate demands. She said two rounds of talks had already been held with the students, while a third round was scheduled for Monday.

She said the government had decided to investigate all examinations conducted by the agency TDPL for the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC). The investigation will be conducted by the state Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

The government has also stated that it would approach a central agency for an investigation if financial irregularities are found during the probe. Singh said efforts would also be made to ensure judicial oversight of the investigation into the JSSC CGL case.

The government aims to complete the investigation within 90 days and use a fast-track court to ensure speedy justice for the students, she said.

Singh said examination reform was currently the most critical issue and that a new and effective system would be developed to prevent paper leaks and manipulation of examinations.

There is also a proposal to involve experts from premier institutions such as IITs, IIMs, XLRI and XISS in the reform process. Changes to the examination system will be implemented after considering suggestions from students, parents, academicians, the media and other stakeholders.

--IANS

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