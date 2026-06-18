Stakes are way higher in Tom Holland, Zandaya’s ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ trailer

Mumbai, June 18 (IANS) The makers of “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” unveiled the second trailer for the upcoming film in Amsterdam, which gives a peek into the next chapter in Peter Parker's journey.

The trailer showcases Holland donning the iconic Spider-Man suit again as he faces new threats while navigating life in the aftermath of Spider-Man: No Way Home. With the world having forgotten Peter Parker's identity.

It hints at the superhero who is learning to embrace a new reality while continuing to protect his neighbourhood. The trailer also offers a glimpse at his complicated relationship with MJ, played by Zendaya.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day promises bigger action, menacing new villains, and challenges unlike anything Peter has faced before. Among the most highly anticipated films of the year, Spider-Man: Brand New Day enjoys a massive global following, India being one of the franchise's strongest markets.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, Spider-Man: Brand New Day stars Tom Holland as Peter Parker/Spider-Man, alongside Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, and Sadie Sink.

Four years have passed since the events of No Way Home, and Peter is now an adult living entirely alone, having voluntarily erased himself from the lives and memories of those he loves.

Crime-fighting in a New York that no longer knows his name, he's devoted himself entirely to protecting his city, a full-time Spider-Man, but as the demands on him intensify, the pressure sparks a surprising physical evolution that threatens his existence.

Sony Pictures Entertainment India will release Spider-Man: Brand New Day in theatres in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada on 30th July.

The superhero film, based on the Marvel Comics character Spider-Man, first released in 2022. It was directed by Sam Raimi and had Tobey Maguire in the pivotal role. It also featuredWillem Dafoe, Kirsten Dunst, James Franco, Cliff Robertson, and Rosemary Harris.

The plot follows the timid teenager Peter Parker, who gains superhuman abilities after being bitten by a genetically engineered spider. He adopts the masked persona "Spider-Man" and begins to fight crime in New York City, facing the malevolent Green Goblin in the process.

--IANS

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