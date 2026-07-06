Stability brings trophies home: Sachin hails Australia's seventh Women's T20 WC triumph

New Delhi, July 6 (IANS) India legend Sachin Tendulkar has showered rich praise on the Australian women's cricket team's unmatched consistency following their seventh ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 title.

The victory marked an incredible seventh T20 World Cup title for the side and their 14th ICC World Cup trophy overall across formats.

Taking to social media, Tendulkar lauded the team's undefeated streak throughout the tournament, pointing out how they seamlessly navigated match conditions.

"Congratulations to Australia on another World Cup title! The unbeaten run really shows how well they managed different match situations and stayed consistent throughout. That kind of stability is usually what brings trophies home," Tendulkar wrote on X.

In front of a 28,000-plus record crowd at the Lord's Cricket Ground, Australia ended England's perfect record at home World Cups with a seven-wicket win in the final.

England, who were playing their first T20 World Cup final in eight years, previously won all four of the Women's World Cups (50-over and T20) they had hosted; but Australia had won all six of the finals (50-over and T20) the two nations had contested.

Even though hosts England had also won six out of six matches going into the final, they were undone by their arch-rivals' all-round brilliance. Australia wrapped up their invincible run at the tournament in style, overhauling England's total of 150/4 to register the highest successful run chase at a Women's T20 World Cup final.

Beth Mooney once again anchored Australia's chase with 64 off 49 as they finished at 153/3 in 17.1 overs.

Sophie Molineux, who took over from Healy as captain in all three formats at the start of this year just months after Australia were bundled out of the most recent ICC Women's Cricket World Cup in the semi-finals by India and with no ICC trophy in their usually bulging cabinet, showed why selectors got the decision right as she helped lead the Aussies to an unprecedented seventhT20 World Cup title at Lord's on Sunday.

--IANS

bc/