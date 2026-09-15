SRK reveals what gives him ‘kingly feelings’ during his day

Mumbai, Sep 15 (IANS) Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan has shared what in his daily routine gives him the “Kingly feelings”. On Tuesday, the actor took to his X, formerly Twitter, and conducted a session of #AskSRK his signature ask me anything session where he interacts with fans.

One user asked the actor, “Be honest, what’s the most KING-like thing you do in real life? #AskSRK @iamsrk”.

Responding to the same, SRK shared, “Have three cups of coffee in bed before anybody can speak with me even if I am late for work!! Then of course on sets get shouted at for being late and have no Kingly feelings left”.

The actor also dropped some marriage advice.

A user wrote, “I got married this year. We both wanted to invite you par aap aate thodi. But I want to know from the King of Romance “what is the green flag to maintain a happy married life” See you soon”.

The actor wrote, “Ek doosre ke rang mein rang jao....make adjustments so both of you make the partner happier”.

The actor also gave a peek into his Ganpati celebrations, as he shared, “Wife does the Aarti and then the prayers and tonight will do the Visarjan. Kids and friends gather to hang around and laugh a lot. Very simple and family time”.

Elsewhere during the session, the actor also gave update on his upcoming film ‘King’. A user asked him, “Trailer he dikha do abhi”.

SRK wrote, “Abhi sirf baat karunga Trailer baad mein.... film is 100 days away na...24th Dec bro”.

‘King’ also Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhay Verma, and Arshad Warsi in key roles. The film is directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures, and is set to release on December 24, 2026.

--IANS

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