Anupam Kher recalls working with David O. Russell in ‘Silver Linings Playbook’: ‘An experience that I will always treasure’

Mumbai, Sep 15 (IANS) Veteran actor Anupam Kher recently reunited with filmmaker David O. Russell in Los Angeles.

He took a trip down memory lane, recalling his experience of working with him on the acclaimed film “Silver Linings Playbook.” Sharing a picture with the filmmaker, Anupam penned a heartfelt note on social media and described their meeting as a rejuvenating experience. He thanked Russell for hosting him and for their conversations about Shiva, life, cinema and his latest film “Madden.”

“Dearest David O. Russell, It was so wonderful meeting you in Los Angeles. Thank you for the delicious lunch, for our beautiful conversations about Shiva, life, cinema, and your latest film #Madden, and for welcoming me into your home. What a beautiful house!! And what extraordinary energy it has! Meeting you is always rejuvenating. I come away feeling more hopeful about life, more excited about cinema, and more inspired to work,” he wrote.

The ‘Special 26’ actor also fondly remembered his experience of working with Russell in “Silver Linings Playbook”, calling it an experience he would always treasure. “Working with you in #SilverLiningPlaybook was truly a great experience for me! An experience that I will always treasure. I look forward to working with you again and again and again! God bless you, my friend. Om Namah Shivay!.”

In the images, Anupam Kher could be seen sitting alongside American filmmaker and screenwriter David O. Russell as the two posed for the camera.

Anupam Kher portrayed Dr. Cliff Patel, the therapist and friend of Cooper’s character, Pat.

Released in 2012, “Silver Linings Playbook” was a romantic drama helmed by David O. Russell and adapted from Matthew Quick’s novel of the same name. The film featured Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Lawrence in the lead, alongside Robert De Niro, Jacki Weaver, Anupam Kher, and Chris Tucker in supporting roles.

--IANS

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