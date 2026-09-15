September 15, 2026 6:12 PM हिंदी

Bhagyashree reveals healthy twist to Ganpati Bappa’s favourite sweet modak on Ganesh Chaturthi

Bhagyashree reveals healthy twist to Ganpati Bappa’s favourite sweet modak on Ganesh Chaturthi

Mumbai, Sep 15 (IANS) Actress Bhagyashree added a healthy touch to Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations by sharing a nutritious version of modak, the beloved sweet traditionally offered to Lord Ganesha.

As part of her popular social media series, “#TuesdayTipsWithB,” the ‘Maine Pyaar Kiya’ actress shared an easy and quick recipe for health-conscious devotees who wish to enjoy festive treats without compromising on their wellness goals.

Calling modak Ganpati Bappa’s favourite sweet, Bhagyashree said that while the delicacy is known for its rich taste and melt-in-the-mouth texture, a healthier twist can make it enjoyable even beyond the festive season. “Modak is Ganpati Bappa’s favourite sweet and it truly melts into the mouth, but for those continuing to balance their health journey, here’s a twist to it that you can enjoy even after Chaturthi,” Bhagyashree wrote.

The actress also highlighted that the recipe is simple enough for children to prepare, encouraging families to involve youngsters in festive cooking. “Quick and easy.. that even the kids can make... get them included into the joy of preparing festive treats for the Ganesh festival.#modak #ganeshfestival #healthytreat.”

In the video, the actress can be seen sharing a healthy twist on the traditional modak for Ganesh Chaturthi. She begins by asking viewers about Lord Ganesha’s favourite sweet before introducing her healthier version, which she calls “healthy balls.” For the recipe, she uses ground paneer, milk powder, cashew nut powder, gulkand, cardamom powder and ghee.

While acknowledging that her version may not taste exactly like a traditional modak, Bhagyashree describes it as a quick and healthier alternative that can be enjoyed during the festive season.

Through her regular Tuesday tips, Bhagyashree often encourages her followers to embrace healthier choices while making everyday wellness a part of their lifestyle.

--IANS

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