September 15, 2026 6:13 PM हिंदी

Ex-Barca star Philippe Coutinho joins Santos FC until December

Ex-Barca star Philippe Coutinho joins Santos FC until December

Santos, Sep 15 (IANS) Seria A club Santos FC has completed the signing of former Liverpool and Barcelona playmaker Philippe Coutinho on a free transfer, the Brazilian club announced on Tuesday.

The 34-year-old, who completed a medical at the Rei Pele training centre on the weekend, signed a deal that runs until December.

"With recognised technical quality and vision, in addition to a winning career in Europe and with the Brazilian national team, the midfielder arrives with a contract valid until the end of 2026," Santos said in a social media post, reports Xinhua.

Coutinho had been without a club since parting ways with Vasco da Gama in February, citing mental fatigue.

He admitted his long-time friend Neymar had played a key role in bringing him to the club. The pair previously played together for Brazil at both youth and senior levels, including at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

"Neymar has definitely played an important role in my life. He's a friend I've had since childhood. He was the first person in football to send me a message when I left Vasco. He said it would be a pleasure to play together, but at that moment I couldn't – I wasn't doing well," Coutinho told in a news conference.

"It didn't make sense to me. He spoke to me again a few months later, and my answer was the same. Time passed. Two weeks ago, he sent another message, and I reconsidered," he added.

Santos welcomed the player on social media by posting an old photo of Coutinho and Neymar as teenagers, alongside a new version of them re-enacting the pose in the gym.

Coutinho is the latest in a series of high-profile signings for Santos, including former Barcelona and Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo and ex-Brazilian forward Everton Cebolinha.

--IANS

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