Sriya Reddy on ‘OG’: “I Enjoy Playing Complex Characters”

Chennai, Sept 2(IANS) Actor Sriya Reddy is all set to make a strong on-screen impact once again with the upcoming release of OG, one of the most awaited films of the year.

The film, directed by Sujeeth and headlined by Pawan Kalyan, has already generated huge anticipation for its blend of high-octane action and emotionally charged drama.

Speaking about her role, Sriya Reddy said that the character she portrays is both layered and powerful. “My character in OG is very realistic and hard-hitting, even though the film is made on a commercial scale. I was happy to get as close to realism as possible in both my look and performance. The age or physical appearance of a character doesn’t matter to me—as long as I get to portray roles that are authentic, meaningful, and exciting. OG is definitely a testament to that,” she explained.

The actor, who has earned a reputation for taking up unconventional and bold roles, also shared her preference for challenging parts.

“I enjoy playing complex characters. I like characters that come with definition and depth—linear or one-dimensional roles don’t excite me. Personally, I am quite an introvert and a home bird, but what burns inside me is what translates onto the screen,” she said, highlighting how her personal temperament contrasts with her fierce portrayals on camera.

Over the years, Sriya Reddy has carved a niche for herself by stepping away from predictable roles and choosing parts that give her space to explore intensity and depth.

With OG, she is once again pushing boundaries, promising audiences a character that will stay with them.

The film itself has become the talk of the industry, not only because of Pawan Kalyan’s towering presence and Sujeeth’s stylish storytelling but also due to its ensemble cast and the promise of a storyline that combines action, emotion, and drama in equal measure.

With its release scheduled later this month, OG is poised to be a major cinematic event, and Sriya Reddy’s performance is expected to be one of its biggest highlights.

—IANS

