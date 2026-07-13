Sriimurali calls 'PARAAK' the most challenging project of his 23-year career, says team 'had to make small sacrifices'

Mumbai, July 13 (IANS) Actor Sriimurali has called his upcoming movie, 'PARAAK' as one of the most challenging films of his 23-year career, adding that the upcoming pan-India action entertainer demanded a different level of preparation, focus and commitment from every member of the team.

Speaking after the teaser was unveiled on Sunday, Sriimurali said, "Cinema has only one language, and that is good cinema. With 'PARAAK', I want to give the audience something different. It is the story and the concept that excited me the most. I have been in the industry for 23 years and have done many action sequences, but what we have attempted in this film is one of the most challenging experiences of my career. It is not about making a film quickly. It is about making it with conviction, responsibility and the determination to create something truly unique."

The actor revealed that working on 'PARAAK' required an entirely new approach.

He added, "'PARAAK' needed a different kind of preparation and a different level of focus. It is a new production house with a team of new technicians, and I always enjoy working with newcomers because they come with fresh thoughts and new energy. Our director, Halesh Kogundi, has a very clear vision. When everyone believes in that vision, something special can happen. The teaser will explain it better. I have never been part of a teaser like this in my career, and I genuinely feel the film is attempting something new for Indian cinema."

Describing the scale of the project, Sriimurali added, "When we started, we thought we were stepping into a river. Very soon, we realised it was actually a sea. That's how challenging 'PARAAK' has been. Every department had to prepare thoroughly, and all of us had to make small sacrifices

to stay true to the subject. We always kept the director's vision in mind, and that has guided every decision we made."

Director Halesh Kogundi said his vision was to create an action film where emotions remain at the heart of the narrative.

"I have been an action film lover since childhood. Watching great action films, especially 'Mad Max', made me realize that if I ever became a filmmaker, I wanted to make action films," he said.

Explaining his approach, the director added, "For me, action is more than spectacle or fight sequences, it's storytelling too. I want to explore human emotions, inner conflicts, and the realities I've witnessed through my upbringing. At its heart, this is a character-driven story where every action sequence grows organically from the characters, their choices, and their emotional journeys."

Calling 'PARAAK' an action suspense thriller, Halesh further said, "This film blends intense action with strong character arcs, ensuring that every moment serves both the story and the people at its center."

Talking about the teaser, it showcases Sriimurali in a rugged new avatar with a striking physical transformation, high-octane action sequences and large-scale visuals, backed by Charan Raj MR's powerful background score.

Known for films such as 'Ugramm', 'Mufti', 'Bharaate' and 'Bagheera', Sriimurali returns with what is being called as one of Kannada cinema's biggest pan-India action films.

Directed by Halesh Kogundi, 'PARAAK' is produced by Akhilesh Kogundi, Ashik Madal and Deepak Ashwath Narayan under the Brand Studios banner.

The film features music by Charan Raj MR, cinematography by Sandeep Valluri, while the story has been penned by Halesh Kogundi along with Team Brand Studios. The action choreography has been designed by stunt director Dr. K. Ravivarma.

–IANS

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