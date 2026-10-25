Sridevi Apalla on her role in Haiku: Even after dubbing, I found it difficult to let go!

Chennai, Oct 25 (IANS) Actress Sridevi Apalla, who is now making her debut in Tamil cinema with 'Haiku' after having impressed audiences and critics with her performance in the superhit Telugu court drama ‘Court: State Vs Nobody’, says that the character she portrayed in 'Haiku' continued to stay with her even after she completed dubbing for it.

Following her memorable Telugu debut in Court: State Vs Nobody, where her understated performance won her appreciation beyond the Telugu-speaking audience, Sridevi has now entered Tamil cinema with the recently released Haiku.

Speaking about the emotional hold her character had on her, she said, “When Yuvaraj narrated the script, I could sense that my character carried so many layers of emotion. There were days when I would return home after the shoot, but a part of me would still be living in that character. Even after I completed dubbing, I found it difficult to let go. It was as though the character had left a little bit of herself within me, and I was still carrying those emotions. That is something I will always cherish about Haiku."

She went on to add, "I am deeply thankful to my producers and director for trusting me with this opportunity, and to my co-star Aegan for being part of this wonderful experience. Some roles end when the work is done, but a few stay with you in ways words can hardly explain. This character will always be one of those roles for me.”

For the unaware, Haiku has been written and directed by Yuvaraj Chinnaswamy and stars Aegan, Sridevi and Femina George in the lead.

Apart from the lead actors, the film also features Adirchi Arun, Subramaniya Sethu, Adhiyaman, Mime Gopi and Indhumathi Manigandan, among others.

Produced by Dr. D. Arulanandhu and Mathewo Arulanandhu under the Vision Cinema House banner, the film features music by Siddhu Kumar, cinematography by Priyesh Gurusamy, editing by Sakthi Praneesh P and additional screenplay by Hariharan Ram. B. Sakthivelan of Sakthi Film Factory has released the film in Tamil Nadu.

--IANS

mkr/