Sri Lanka recall Gunarathne, Gimhani, Kavindi for Women’s T20 WC, Ranaweera excluded

Colombo, May 29 (IANS) Sri Lanka has recalled Vishmi Gunarathne, Shashini Gimhani, and Kawya Kavindi to their squad for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, while experienced left-arm spinner Inoka Ranaweera has been left out in a notable change from the group that toured Bangladesh in April-May.

Inoka, who has played 91 T20Is, did not get a game in the T20Is against Bangladesh, which Sri Lanka won 3-0. But she bowled tidy spells in the series against the West Indies in March. Apart from her, Rashmika Sewwandi and Dewmi Vihanga have also been left out of the squad for the 12-team mega event to be played in England from June 12 to July 5.

Vishmi has played 54 T20Is but has struggled for form since the 2024 Women’s T20 World Cup. Sri Lanka will hope that she, along with wrist spinner Shashini and seamer Kawya, hit top form in the World Cup.

Imesha Dulani, Hansima Karunarathne, Kaushini Nuthyangana, Sugandika Dassanayaka, Nimasha Madushani, Malki Madara, and Mithali Ayodhya are also set to make their first appearance at the Women's T20 World Cup.

Sri Lanka, led by veteran batting all-rounder Chamari Athapaththu, will open their campaign against hosts and 2009 winners England at Edgbaston on June 12. Chamari has featured in all the previous nine editions of the tournament.

It is followed by fixtures against New Zealand in Southampton, West Indies and Ireland in Bristol, before concluding their Group 2 games against Scotland at Old Trafford, Manchester, on June 26. The squad is scheduled to depart for England on June 3.

Sri Lanka squad: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Hasini Perera, Vishmi Gunarathne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Imesha Dulani, Nilakshika Silva, Kaveesha Dilhari, Hansima Karunarathne, Kaushini Nuthyangana, Sugandika Dassanayaka, Nimasha Madushani, Shashini Gimhani, Kawya Kavindi, Malki Madara, and Mithali Ayodhya

--IANS

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