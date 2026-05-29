Manoj Bajpayee talks about the perfecting the diction as RBI Governor in his new film

Mumbai, May 29 (IANS) The National Award-winning actor Manoj Bajpayee, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film ‘Governor’, has shared how he approached the diction of his character of an RBI Governor, who comes from Tamil culture.

The actor spoke with IANS during the promotions of the film in Mumbai on Friday. He shared that he is extremely cautious of the character’s diction, and he went ahead with perfecting the minimal linguistic traits of the character.

Talking about perfecting his diction for ‘Governor’, he told IANS, “I was very scared and nervous because actors, especially people like me, I don’t like to go wrong with language and diction. I am from Bihar. So, I know how much I get offended (with language being wrongly spoken). So, it is better to go to the minimum, I always say because you are making it in Hindi. You need to play up the essence of that language. However, you are not supposed to be completely indulgent about the accent because it will take away the attention from the matter. That is why we have tried to keep a lot of measured things in this, the culture behind the language”.

The actor also cited other examples like ‘Satya’ and ‘Aligarh’ where he had to speak in 2 different accents despite both the characters sharing the same cultural background.

He further mentioned, “We live in Mumbai. Every class will speak in different languages. If Vikram was coming, Then his entire speech Comes from a particular class. Then his accent is different. But when you go to do Sirus, Then you know that He is a man of literature. He is an educated man. So, his Hindi Must have taken a special tone. So, a lot of work has to be done on all these things. All the accents cannot be the same. They change according to the character. And you do it according to that. So, if you see Bhosle here, The one with the flag, A lot of work has to be done on this. Because what is happening behind the curtain Is not a photo on Instagram”.

The film is inspired by true events and brings to light India's worst economic meltdown of the 1990s. The teaser offers a glimpse into a highly compelling story, featuring the National Award-winning actor as an RBI (Rashtriya Bank of India) Governor.

The film is reportedly inspired by S. Venkitaramanan, who served as RBI Governor during India’s 1991 economic crisis and was closely associated with the country’s financial rescue period.

‘Governor’ is presented by Sunshine Pictures, produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and directed by Chinmay Mandlekar. It is co-produced by Aashin A. Shah and written by Suvendu Bhattacharyjee, Saurabh Bharat, Ravi Asrani, and Vipul Amrutlal Shah. With lyrics by Javed Akhtar, the music of the film is composed by Amit Trivedi. ‘Governor’ is set to release on June 12, 2026.

--IANS

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