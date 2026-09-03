Sri Lanka face USD 20 mn loss after Women's Champions Trophy shifts to India: Report

New Delhi, Sep 3 (IANS) Sri Lanka are reportedly set to suffer an estimated loss of at least USD 20 million after the International Cricket Council formally stripped the country of hosting rights for the inaugural Women’s Champions Trophy, with India confirmed as the new venue for the six-team tournament in February 2027.

The ICC Board ratified the relocation on Tuesday, bringing an end to Sri Lanka’s hopes of staging the event and delivering a significant economic setback to the country, which had expected the tournament to generate substantial returns through tourism, commercial activity and global exposure.

The event will now be held from February 14 to 28, 2027, with matches scheduled in Mumbai and Vadodara.

The decision is rooted in the ICC’s continuing concerns over the governance of Sri Lanka Cricket, which remains under a government-appointed Transformation Committee rather than an elected administration recognised by the world body.

A report by Sri Lanka Daily Mirror said sources indicated that the ICC had warned Sri Lanka Cricket months ago that its hosting rights were under threat unless the issues surrounding political interference were resolved and long-pending board elections were conducted.

Despite those concerns being communicated within the interim cricket administration, the matter was not brought to the attention of the Sports Ministry and President Anura Kumara Dissanayake until recently, the report claimed.

Estimates suggest that the country could now miss out on at least USD 20 million in potential revenue, the report added.

This is not the first time Sri Lanka has paid a heavy price for hosting opportunities because of the standoff over government interference.

In 2023, the ICC suspended Sri Lanka Cricket amid governance concerns and subsequently moved the 2024 Men’s Under-19 World Cup from Sri Lanka to South Africa. The Women’s Champions Trophy decision means Sri Lanka have now lost another major ICC event within three years for reasons linked to the same underlying issue.

The focus will now turn to the proposed constitutional reforms and the timetable for fresh SLC elections. The report said members of the Transformation Committee expect the electoral process to be completed before the end of 2026 "if parliamentary procedures proceed without significant delays."

The inaugural Women’s Champions Trophy will feature Australia, England, India, New Zealand, and South Africa, with West Indies (sixth in ICC rankings) and Sri Lanka (seventh), fighting for the final spot.

All six sides will play each other in a round-robin format. The top two teams will progress to the final on February 28.

Sri Lanka’s place in the competition will remain intact if they qualify inside the top six, despite the loss of hosting rights.

--IANS

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